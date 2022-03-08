Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Asks 'Can You Bear It?'

Getty | Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Entertainment
chisom

If there's one thing Vanessa Hudgens knows how to wear, it's a bikini. The 33-year-old High School Musical alum takes her Pilates classes and diets seriously, and you can see the result from her exquisite physique. Consequently, she's not shy to show off her hard work through skimpy bikinis and dresses. Her latest outing during the Paris Fashion Week is proof of that fact, but even before then, her home dress-up games are arguably better.

The Latest

Greg Kinnear Looks Back At Iconic Career On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Inside Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's 13-Year Friendship

New Poll Shows How Americans View Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Joe Biden's Approval Rating In Iowa Remains Shockingly Low

'RHOM' Star Adriana De Moura Suspects Murder In Death Of Julia Lemigova's Son

Can You 'Bear' It?

Vanessa looked steaming hot in this brown bikini showing off her toned legs and flat abs. She stood out in the hazy shot wearing a two-piece brown bikini with tie bottoms and a U-cut bra. The 33-year-old's long brown hair fell in a wet wave down to her waist, and her body chain hugged her taut stomach peeking out underneath her jacket.

The oversized brown jacket hugged her skin with long sleeves stretching over her hands as she held a can of Cali Water in her left hand. A giant bear stands at full height behind her, inspiring her clever caption, "Can you bear it?"

Celebrities

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

By Ava Bennet

Vanessa For Caliwater

The picture is a throwback from Vanessa's old commercial shot for the natural water brand. Though she wore a long yellow dress in the video, the actress revealed that she actually wore a bikini underneath.

See the video below

Anna Kendrick's Best Kristen Stewart Impression

Mikaela Shiffrin And Chloe Kim Share Their Go-To Meals

Vanessa Hudgens' Caliwater Brand

Vanessa teamed up with Oliver Trevena to harness the nutrients of the Prickly Pear a.k.a. Cactus Fruit into a beverage - Caliwater. The vegan beverage is available in two flavors Kosher and non-GMO. According to Forbes, the team has a target to reach $100 million estimated value by June-July this year. Her interest in making a Cactus flavored drink started during her Mexico trip last year leading her to partner with Oliver since he already had a minority stake in the brand.

Caliwater Projection For 2022

Getty | Vivien Killilea

Vanessa told Forbes she'd fainted from dehydration twice so she realized the need to create a hydrating beverage. Though Caliwater was already in existence for about two years, the new team repackaged it into a canned beverage last Spring.

"It’s easy to say ‘drink more water,’ but as someone who thoroughly does not enjoy it, it’s never on the top of my priority list. So, to have a drink that’s super hydrating, full of electrolytes, and can give me everything I would need out of water is amazing."

Read Next

Must Read

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Sideboob & Taut Tummy In Tiny Bikini: 'I'm Really Shy'

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

Salma Hayek Flawless In Figure-Hugging Gucci Dress At SAG Awards

Brie Bella & Nikki Bella Share Adorable Photo With Brother J.J. Garcia, Kicking Back With Glasses Of Wine

WWE's Sasha Banks Stuns Social Media Followers With Brand New Hairstyle

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.