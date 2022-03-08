If there's one thing Vanessa Hudgens knows how to wear, it's a bikini. The 33-year-old High School Musical alum takes her Pilates classes and diets seriously, and you can see the result from her exquisite physique. Consequently, she's not shy to show off her hard work through skimpy bikinis and dresses. Her latest outing during the Paris Fashion Week is proof of that fact, but even before then, her home dress-up games are arguably better.
Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Asks 'Can You Bear It?'
Can You 'Bear' It?
Vanessa looked steaming hot in this brown bikini showing off her toned legs and flat abs. She stood out in the hazy shot wearing a two-piece brown bikini with tie bottoms and a U-cut bra. The 33-year-old's long brown hair fell in a wet wave down to her waist, and her body chain hugged her taut stomach peeking out underneath her jacket.
The oversized brown jacket hugged her skin with long sleeves stretching over her hands as she held a can of Cali Water in her left hand. A giant bear stands at full height behind her, inspiring her clever caption, "Can you bear it?"
Vanessa For Caliwater
The picture is a throwback from Vanessa's old commercial shot for the natural water brand. Though she wore a long yellow dress in the video, the actress revealed that she actually wore a bikini underneath.
See the video below
Vanessa Hudgens' Caliwater Brand
Vanessa teamed up with Oliver Trevena to harness the nutrients of the Prickly Pear a.k.a. Cactus Fruit into a beverage - Caliwater. The vegan beverage is available in two flavors Kosher and non-GMO. According to Forbes, the team has a target to reach $100 million estimated value by June-July this year. Her interest in making a Cactus flavored drink started during her Mexico trip last year leading her to partner with Oliver since he already had a minority stake in the brand.
Caliwater Projection For 2022
Vanessa told Forbes she'd fainted from dehydration twice so she realized the need to create a hydrating beverage. Though Caliwater was already in existence for about two years, the new team repackaged it into a canned beverage last Spring.
"It’s easy to say ‘drink more water,’ but as someone who thoroughly does not enjoy it, it’s never on the top of my priority list. So, to have a drink that’s super hydrating, full of electrolytes, and can give me everything I would need out of water is amazing."