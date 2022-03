Joe Biden's nationwide popularity surged when he was officially inaugurated as President of the United States, after beating Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

But the so-called honeymoon period quickly ended, with crises piling up: COVID-19, inflation, the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, and, lastly, the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

How is Biden doing right now in the state of Iowa, which votes first in every election? Find out below.