Inside Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift's 13-Year Friendship

Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Celebrities are humans and understand the value of having friends. These friends are there to help each other find career opportunities, protect each other from gossip, and would not mind helping each other get ready for a red carpet photo.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are two such celebrities who value good friendship and have been friends for over 13 years.

Taylor and Selena have a long-term and close connection, which can be traced to the fact that they have so much in common.

Continue reading to know more about the super stars' closely-knitted friendship.

The Latest

Greg Kinnear Looks Back At Iconic Career On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

New Poll Shows How Americans View Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Joe Biden's Approval Rating In Iowa Remains Shockingly Low

'RHOM' Star Adriana De Moura Suspects Murder In Death Of Julia Lemigova's Son

'They Figured Out How Mean She Really Is': 'RHOM' Star Adriana De Moura Discusses Larsa Pippen's Relationship With The Kardashians

The Besties Both Dated The Jonas Brothers

Shutterstock | 304693075

When it comes to Taylor and Selena's friendship, the Jonas Brothers play a significant role. Both women grew close during Taylor's relationship with Joe Jonas and Selena's relationship with Nick Jonas in 2008. After they broke up with the brothers, the superstar BFFs remained friends. 

They continued to spend time together throughout the next few years and attended the 2011 People's Choice Awards together. That night turned out to be fantastic for both of them, as they won awards.

Celebrities

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

By Ava Bennet

A Long And Rare Friendship

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

In a 2014 interview with E!, Taylor opened up about her bond with Selena. She said:

"It's been the longest I think either one of us had really. Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we've gone through. Longevity is something you really can find very precious and rare in friendships." 

Anna Kendrick's Best Kristen Stewart Impression

Mikaela Shiffrin And Chloe Kim Share Their Go-To Meals

Nothing But Love

Shutterstock | 2131613

On Taylor's 28th birthday in 2017, Selena posted a short video of her and Taylor on her Instagram page and captioned it

"I'm glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren't able to articulate (me!). Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is. It's fierce, bold, and freaking wild with light. I'm glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift."

It's clear that Taylor and Selena's affection for each other is mutual.

Fans Love Them Together 

The bond between the celebrity ladies is not just special to them but to their fans too. Selena's post about her best friend, Taylor, got many fans' attention, with 124,000 commenting on it.

A fan commented, "I love them both so much❤️❤️❤️." 

"The real friends, love you both," commented another fan. 

"THE CUTEST MOST BEAUTIFUL FRIENDSHIP 😭😭😭😭😭😭," gushed another fan. 

Many more fans gushed over them and the close bond they both share.

A Song Together?

Getty | Christopher Polk/TAS18

With the number of times the best friends have performed on stage together, it's only natural for fans to expect them to do a song together. 

Selena once revealed that she has always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor, and they have both discussed it. 

Now all their fans can do is wait and hope they make their dreams come true and collaborate on a song together.

Read Next

Must Read

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Sideboob & Taut Tummy In Tiny Bikini: 'I'm Really Shy'

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

Salma Hayek Flawless In Figure-Hugging Gucci Dress At SAG Awards

Brie Bella & Nikki Bella Share Adorable Photo With Brother J.J. Garcia, Kicking Back With Glasses Of Wine

WWE's Sasha Banks Stuns Social Media Followers With Brand New Hairstyle

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.