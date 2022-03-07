Kim Kardashian Flaunts Hourglass Body In Balenciaga Caution Tape

The Creative Director Demna Gvasalia and other workers donned the Ukrainian flag's colors in solidarity. According to People Magazine in his show notes her said,

"The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a forever refugee. Forever, because that's something that stays in you. The fear, the desperation, the realization that no one wants you. But I also realized what really matters in life, the most important things, like life itself and human love and compassion."

Salma Hayek also attended the show and wore one of the Ukrainian flag dresses laid on the seats.