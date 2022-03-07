Olympian Tara Lipinski Twirls & Shows Off Figure-Skater Legs

Tara Lipinski has retired from competitive sports two decades ago at age 20 but the Olympian still maintains her figure-skater legs to this day. Now a sportscaster for NBC, the 39-year-old has mingled her love for the sport with her penchant for fashion while acting as a commentator for the 2022 Winter Games, displaying elegance and know-how with every broadcast.

Taking to Instagram to showcase one of her stylish on-air looks from Beijing, the former athlete reminded fans why she was the 1997 world champion while showing off her chiseled pins in a boho miniskirt.

Check it out below!