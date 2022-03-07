Megan Thee Stallion Goes Sheer In Lacy Christian Siriano

Shutterstock | 673594

Alexandra Lozovschi

Megan Thee Stallion was all curves and high fashion in a new post added to her Instagram page on March 3. Sharing multiple snaps from her CR Fashion Book photoshoot, the 27-year-old rapper wore Christian Siriano on the magazine cover, pouring her bodacious figure into a slinky black lace dress that left little to the imagination.

Going Sheer

Shutterstock | 673594

Snapped on a mattress that still had its plastic cover on, the three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper lounged on her stomach with her back sultrily arched, with a profile angle highlighting her round rump and small waist. Her voluptuous curves were emphasized by a see-through gown, whose sheer lace fabric and sparse floral print teased the absence of any underwear.

With long fitted sleeves and a flowy skirt that billowed from the knee down, the sexy Siriano design clung to every inch of Megan's figure. Balanced out by a mock neckline and a solid front, the tummy-down pose kept the focus on the ultra-revealing back.

All Black

Shutterstock | 64736

Styled by HBO Max's Legendary judge Law Roach, the look came with chunky Lady Grey earrings and voluminous Tiffany cuff bracelets. Topping it off was a sleek, wet hairstyle, with Megan wearing her long lock slicked back and accentuating her cheekbone with a small side curl. She had her eyes closed, showcasing her dramatic makeup, and put up one hand to show off her black stiletto nails.

The carousel of photos was packed with stylish all-black looks ranging from a furry, fringe Fendi coat and matching oversized hat to a sleek Balenciaga trench worn over a clingy top and shorts. She also wore a ruched Laquan Smith dress with a flirty mesh insert on the side, followed up by a clear Vaquera coat spruced up with a Cartier necklace and statement ring.

Going leggy in bold Lever Couture, Megan showed off her waist and smooth legs in an eye-popping fringe dress that made it look like she was wrapped in tangled ribbons. Paired with glossy Brian Atwood heels, it had a cleavage-flaunting neckline and puff sleeves that bared her arms.

Opening Up

Getty | Jason Koerner

"Houston’s finest for thee cover of CR Fashion Book🖤," Megan captioned the 10-part slideshow, sitting at over 1 million likes.

Also referencing Houston in her cover story, the award-winning artist, who began writing rap at 14, talked about how the city influenced her music: "I grew up listening to a lot of Pimp C and Bun B, so they were a huge reason why I fell in love with hip-hop and pursued a career in music."

Megan added: "I loved how they put on for the South and I’m just as committed to representing my city. Honestly, I feel like Houston doesn’t receive enough credit for its contributions to the hip-hop industry, and our legends deserve more love and appreciation.

Her Instagram post caught the eye of plenty of fellow celebrities, with Jamaican dancehall singer Shenseea gushing in the comments: "Killed every look."

British pop star Dua Lipa, with whom Megan has teamed for a new song releasing on March 11, agreed: "killled this!!!!"

Megan's rapper beau, Pardison Fontaine, chimed in with two heart-eyes emoji.

BTS Peek

instagram | Megan Thee Stallion

Proud of her CR Fashion Book cover, the Savage singer gave fans a BTS peek at the shoot in a subsequent post kicking off with a pantsless video. Perched atop a pair of shiny pumps with metallic stiletto heels, she wore a minuscule thong under sheer tights and a plunging bra, adding volume with massive, three-tier, ruffled sleeves that fell down to her ankles.

Likewise, her stylist posted behind-the-scenes footage with the custom Siriano dress, including additional shots that captured the jaw-dropping number from different angles revealing its scalloped-trim train. Check it out below.

