Megan Thee Stallion Goes Sheer In Lacy Christian Siriano

"Houston’s finest for thee cover of CR Fashion Book🖤," Megan captioned the 10-part slideshow, sitting at over 1 million likes.
Also referencing Houston in her cover story, the award-winning artist, who began writing rap at 14, talked about how the city influenced her music: "I grew up listening to a lot of Pimp C and Bun B, so they were a huge reason why I fell in love with hip-hop and pursued a career in music."
Megan added: "I loved how they put on for the South and I’m just as committed to representing my city. Honestly, I feel like Houston doesn’t receive enough credit for its contributions to the hip-hop industry, and our legends deserve more love and appreciation.
Her Instagram post caught the eye of plenty of fellow celebrities, with Jamaican dancehall singer Shenseea gushing in the comments: "Killed every look."
British pop star Dua Lipa, with whom Megan has teamed for a new song releasing on March 11, agreed: "killled this!!!!"
Megan's rapper beau, Pardison Fontaine, chimed in with two heart-eyes emoji.