Megan Thee Stallion Goes Sheer In Lacy Christian Siriano

Styled by HBO Max's Legendary judge Law Roach, the look came with chunky Lady Grey earrings and voluminous Tiffany cuff bracelets. Topping it off was a sleek, wet hairstyle, with Megan wearing her long lock slicked back and accentuating her cheekbone with a small side curl. She had her eyes closed, showcasing her dramatic makeup, and put up one hand to show off her black stiletto nails.

The carousel of photos was packed with stylish all-black looks ranging from a furry, fringe Fendi coat and matching oversized hat to a sleek Balenciaga trench worn over a clingy top and shorts. She also wore a ruched Laquan Smith dress with a flirty mesh insert on the side, followed up by a clear Vaquera coat spruced up with a Cartier necklace and statement ring.

Going leggy in bold Lever Couture, Megan showed off her waist and smooth legs in an eye-popping fringe dress that made it look like she was wrapped in tangled ribbons. Paired with glossy Brian Atwood heels, it had a cleavage-flaunting neckline and puff sleeves that bared her arms.

Scroll through the embed below to see all the looks!