When they make it big, artists love to represent their hometowns, and everyone knows Ciara would always put on for Atlanta. However, last week an underground rapper Omeretta released a track called Sorry Not Sorry, on which she namedropped metropolitan areas saying they aren't actually part of the city.

The song stirred up a conversation in the African-American community, with everyone going back to the geography board to map out territories and whatnots. Ciara hopped in the conversation wearing a risque high-slit animal-print dress and seemingly debunked the idea that she's not from her city.