Jordyn Woods In Braless Dress 'Wishes Time Never Mattered'

Getty | Rodin Eckenroth

Ex-reality TV star turned model Jordyn Woods had a regular girl moment on her recent Instagram posts. Like many people, the 24-year-old wished time didn't matter, and don't we all? Without the constraints of time, there'd be no deadlines, no limits, and everything would be possible at your pace. Alas, wishes aren't horses else beggars would ride. One wish did come true, though, and that's for Jordyn to keep serving steamy pictures.

If Wishes Were Horses

Jordyn showed off her hourglass figure in a blue swirl cutout maxi dress with side slits. The multiple openings on the front, sides, and back defied the need to wear a bra, and Jordyn gladly obliged the style. She packed her hair in a neat black bun and wore simple stud earrings to keep all attention on her body-ody-ody. Jordyn topped off her outfit with a matching blue mini Hermes tote.

What's The Comment Section Saying?

Getty | Stefanie Keenan

If you think you love the picture the most, then you've not seen Jordyn's comment section. It's almost like a battle of who loves it (her) more, and we seriously can't choose a winner. Singer Normani typed "Wow" plus heart eyes; Tamar Braxton wrote, "Ate" with heart eyes, one other fan asked where she could, but the dress, and another said, "Not the Body tune."

Celebrity friends like Lori Harvey also camped in her likes by double-tapping a stamp of approval.

Black Girl Magic

In 2020 Jordyn and her girlfriends broke the internet with Black Girl Magic when they linked up for Lori Harvey's luxury birthday getaway. The guests were actress Ryan Destiny, Jordyn Woods, Normani, and Instagram model Taina. The girls decked out in nude and brown bikinis complementing their skin tones perfectly and debunking the narratives that black girls don't have fun. Last year, there was no girlfriend getaway, but each girl celebrated over a cozy dinner with family and friends.

Birthday Dinner With Family And Friends

Getty | Emma McIntyre

Last year, instead of a girlfriend's getaway, Jordyn's boyfriend NBA player Karl Anthony-Towns surprised her with a new whip and Louis Vuitton jacket. She wore the jacket for her dinner date with her family and friends, including C. Syre Smith, a.k.a. Jaden Smith. Since their childhood, the two have been close friends and aren't letting relationships with other partners ruin their bond.

"This deserves a post because I’m so lucky and blessed to do life with these people I call my best friends.. swipe to see what 23+ years of friendship looks like … 😍 4lifersssss," she wrote.

