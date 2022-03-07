NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Send Damian Lillard To Lakers For Russell Westbrook, Two 1st-Rounders & A Pick Swap

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. Lillard may remain committed to helping the Trail Blazers end their championship drought but if they fail to surround him with a title-contending roster next summer, most people believe that he would follow in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Portland.

Once he becomes available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power will likely express a strong interest in adding Lillard to their roster.