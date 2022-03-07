Kendall Jenner's slender physique never ceases to amaze no matter how often we see the model almost naked or naked. She dressed down to her underwear, showing off her washboard tight abs by the poolside, leaving us for the umpteenth time speechless. The 26-year-old model earned her wages (and is still earning) walking for top fashion houses last month in various Fashion Weeks. She even shocked fans after debuting a new hair color, leaving mixed feelings. Kendall carved time from her busy schedule to shoot a new magazine cover with i-D.
Kendall Jenner Strips Down Naked In Black And White
This picture isn't Kendall's first stint with risque posts, and it definitely won't be her last. Her belly is almost non-existent as she curves her back and sucks in her tummy, giving the body part an inverted look. She wore a ring perforated black two-piece and rocked her natural black hair in a long wet fringe. As if the underwear wasn't high-rise enough, Kendall raised her pant's waistband further to show off her rounded bottom. The supermodel completed her look with snakeskin knee-high cowboy boots.
The Out Of Body Issue With i-D
Kendall's photoshoot theme for the Out of Body issue was "sexy cowgirl," as she incorporated country boots and hats to her sultry bikinis and monokinis. The sculpting of this rose gold one-piece with extreme cutouts highlighted her toned physique as she sipped sexily from a festive cup. She wore a shaggy pixie cut hair in a ginger red tone and covered it with a wide-brimmed cowboy hat.
One of the profound statements Kendall made in her interview addressed her mantra in life.
"I'm not fully formed but with every new chapter I become a little but more fulfilled."
As the highest-paid supermodel in the world, Kendall wields an unexplainable influence on the current generation, yet she doesn't take it for granted. When she did the i-D interview published on Feb. 24, Kendall had 213 million Instagram followers; today, she's up 9 million more followers, and the numbers are guaranteed to keep growing. The 26-year-old acknowledges that life is all about growth and development and taking each experience as it comes is more fulfilling.
Kendall In Leisure
Though she was born into wealth, the young model strives to make a name for herself and build a legacy, hence creating Drinks 818 - the tequila. Kendall isn't all work and no play, though she reads in her leisure and occasionally writes in a journal. Here's her reason;
"It’s important to have a space that’s just for you where you can let out your happiness."