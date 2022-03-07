Kendall Jenner Strips Down Naked In Black And White

One of the profound statements Kendall made in her interview addressed her mantra in life.

"I'm not fully formed but with every new chapter I become a little but more fulfilled."

As the highest-paid supermodel in the world, Kendall wields an unexplainable influence on the current generation, yet she doesn't take it for granted. When she did the i-D interview published on Feb. 24, Kendall had 213 million Instagram followers; today, she's up 9 million more followers, and the numbers are guaranteed to keep growing. The 26-year-old acknowledges that life is all about growth and development and taking each experience as it comes is more fulfilling.