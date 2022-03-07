Solange Knowles Impresses In Calvin Klein Undies

Asides from the obviously sexy body Solange maintains with a light workout, the actress has enviable glowing skin. Last year her five million-plus followers enjoyed the privilege of seeing said skin and appreciating the singer. Back to the music, Solange's original theme song for hit series The Proud Family got a remix in the latest reboot proving once more that you can't fight the classics. As for a new album, there's no saying when the 35-year-old would feel like we're worthy of a sound, but until then, we'd continue streaming When I Got Home.