35-year-old R&B/Soul singer Solange Knowles came out of "hiding" to join the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer '22 campaign. She showed off her curves in multiple CK underwear shots, looking like a river goddess. The poses were so perfect you'd mistake the singer for a model as she fit right in and delivered what the brand wanted exactly. Though Solange wasn't the only star tapped for the campaign, her outfits stood out from the crowd, and we couldn't help but fawn.
Solange Knowles Impresses In Calvin Klein Undies
Solange For CK
Solange showed off her curves wearing a white two-piece Calvin Klein underwear as she reveled in the serenity of the river. The singer lifted her arms overhead, causing the cropped to hike up and expose a sneak peek of her bra's waist. The high-waisted CK thong showed off her flat abs and defined pelvic region, as well as her multiple tiny tattoos scattered all over her body. Solange wore her hair on a full brown curl and tempered it down with muted shades of nude makeup.
River Goddess
As the vast stream's breeze blew her curls around her face, the singer posed in branded white CK underwear (one of the most popular models) ad submerged her feet in the water. One interesting aspect of this photoshoot is the daring nature and carelessness of the muse's (Solange) interpretation. There aren't many people who can make standing in water wearing denim pants look sexy, but Solange achieved that without any qualms.
Crowning Glory
Before Calvin Klein, the Cranes in the Sky singer showed off her toned, slender physique in sheer mesh black underwear. The black see-through material had skin-toned inner linings giving the underwear a certain sexiness. Once more, she wore an afro-styled kinky black weave that made her underwear look ten times better. In the background, Solange depicts an artistic hairstylist holding a pair of scissors as her hair extends far beyond her back and interlocks into a luggage knot.
No New Music Soon
Asides from the obviously sexy body Solange maintains with a light workout, the actress has enviable glowing skin. Last year her five million-plus followers enjoyed the privilege of seeing said skin and appreciating the singer. Back to the music, Solange's original theme song for hit series The Proud Family got a remix in the latest reboot proving once more that you can't fight the classics. As for a new album, there's no saying when the 35-year-old would feel like we're worthy of a sound, but until then, we'd continue streaming When I Got Home.