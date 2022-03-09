'The Batman' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

The Batman has been long-awaited and viewers won't be disappointed. The film is directed by Matt Reeves and produced by DC Films and distributed by Warner Brother Pictures. It is a reboot of the Batman franchise that began in 1943.

Reeves directed the movie based on cinematic influences from Chinatown, The French Connection, and Taxi Driver, according to IndieWire.

The main trailer, which can be watched below, was released on YouTube in 2021 and has nice garnered over 46 million views.