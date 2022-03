Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham dazzled in an Ombre gold and bronze long fishtail gown. Although the actress wasn't one of the night's biggest winners, she sure looked like a real-life goddess in the dress. In a sit-down with Variety, she revealed that it took the D&G designers 210 hours to hand make the gown! That's about 5 - 6 working days.

The corset bodice down to the knees is shimmery bronze, while the lower part has gold sequins flowing into a long fishtail. Hannah also told the magazine the bedazzlement made the dress weigh 210 pounds.