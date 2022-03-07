'Deep Water' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

The Love story is never the whole story, and fans are about to find out as Hollywood's Ben Affleck returns to the big screen for a new psychological drama, Deep Water. The upcoming film dives through a thick plot that is woven around romance, marriage, and crime. A married couple tries to save their marriage, but at what cost? Scroll through to see the snippet. 

The Latest

'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 1 Release Date, Cast and Plot - Everything We Know

Best Dolce And Gabbana Looks From SAG Awards

'Lucy And Desi' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Send Damian Lillard To Lakers For Russell Westbrook, Two 1st-Rounders & A Pick Swap

NBA News: Coach Frank Vogel 'Resisted' Idea Of Benching Russell Westbrook, 'We're Not There'

All About 'Deep Water'

Deep Water is an adaptation of novelist Patricia Highsmith's 1957 book of the same title. The psychological thriller has been successfully transformed into a 2 hours 33 minutes movie by director Adrian Lyne. 

Lyne worked alongside screenwriters Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, while Micahel Schafer, Yariv Milchan, and Philipp Keel, among others, served as executive producers. Lyne, who is behind erotic thrillers like Fatal Attraction, Unfaithful, and Indecent Proposal, is back with another trailblazing movie that melds sexual energy, mystery, and crime. The story tells of a couple who opts for an open marriage to save their union. 

Celebrities

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

By Ava Bennet

When Is The Release Date Of 'Deep Water?'

Deep Waters has been in the works as far back as 2013 and was in the news in 2020 for part of film projects altered by COVID-19. However, the movie faced a series of delays concerning its release date as it was first to be released in 2020. 

The showrunners later announced that the release date was postponed to August 2021. However, by December 2021, there was another announcement about a January 14, 2022 release. 

However, the last update shows that Deep Water is expected to be released on Hulu in the United States on March 18, 2022. The movie's trailer was released earlier on YouTube in February 2022. 

Anna Kendrick's Best Kristen Stewart Impression

Here's Why Carrie Underwood Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids

Who Is In The Cast Of 'Deep Water?'

Ben Affleck plays the lead role of Vic Van Allen, who is married to Ana de Armas' Melinda Allen. Affleck has made a name for himself in Hollywood, having starred in movies like Gone Girl, Daredevil, and The Last Duel, among others. The same can also be said of Armas, whose acting credit includes Knives Out, Blade Runner, and Knock Knock. 

Other stars taking supporting roles include Euphoria's Jacob Elordi as Charlie De Lisle, Lil Rel Howery as Nash, Rachel Blanchard as Maggie, Tracy Letts as Lionel, Kristen Connolly as Jackie, and Finn Wittrock as Tony, among others. 

What Is 'Deep Water 'About?

Deep Water is set in the small town of Little Wesley, and it zeroes in on a couple, Vic Van Allen and Melinda Allen, who is on the verge of hightailing it to the divorce court. While the couple struggles to keep it together, there is a unanimous agreement that Melinda could see other people. 

However, things begin to turn awry with a series of deaths around them. The pattern of killing also shows that Melinda's lovers are targeted, which makes Vic a prime suspect. As the plot develops, Vic is left to own up to his supposed crimes, or circumstances show that there is more to the serial deaths. 

Read Next

Must Read

Brie Bella & Nikki Bella Share Adorable Photo With Brother J.J. Garcia, Kicking Back With Glasses Of Wine

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Sideboob & Taut Tummy In Tiny Bikini: 'I'm Really Shy'

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Send Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga & Jordan Poole To Lakers For LeBron James

Salma Hayek Flawless In Figure-Hugging Gucci Dress At SAG Awards

WWE's Sasha Banks Stuns Social Media Followers With Brand New Hairstyle

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.