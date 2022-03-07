'Deep Water' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Deep Waters has been in the works as far back as 2013 and was in the news in 2020 for part of film projects altered by COVID-19. However, the movie faced a series of delays concerning its release date as it was first to be released in 2020.

The showrunners later announced that the release date was postponed to August 2021. However, by December 2021, there was another announcement about a January 14, 2022 release.

However, the last update shows that Deep Water is expected to be released on Hulu in the United States on March 18, 2022. The movie's trailer was released earlier on YouTube in February 2022.