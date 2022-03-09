Alexandra Daddario In Braless Dress Looks Red-Hot

Getty | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Entertainment
Geri Green

Alexandra Daddario has put her stunning figure on show in a bold red and stunning dress while thanking a high-profile beauty brand for her "last-minute facial." The 35-year-old HBO actress is currently in Paris for Fashion Week - while her latest Instagram share came shouting out luxury designer Dior, it was Emma Jade Morrison getting a name-drop just ahead of the star's appearance in the French capital.

Daddario went figure-hugging and one-shouldered, and fans rushed to hit "like." See why below.

The Latest

US Turns To Venezuela After Russia Oil Embargo

Vera Wang Impresses With 2022 Haute Wedding Bridal Collection

Zendaya Teams Up With Valentino In Stunning Pink Pantsuit

Ukraine Warns Of Radiation After Russians Cut Power To Chernobyl Plant

NBA News: Magic Johnson Defends Russell Westbrook, Calls Out Lakers Fans

Stuns In Slinky Red Dress

Scroll for the photo. The White Lotus star is fast rising as a fashion favorite - while Daddario goes sporty as she influences for activewear brand Alo Yoga, she is upping her designer game. The actress has been making headlines for rocking brands including Versace and Carolina Herrera - here, she went with a classic red look that was floor-length.

Alexandra posed by floor-to-ceiling windows while in her one-shoulder and slinky dress, showing off her toned shoulders and curvy hips as she placed one hand to her waist. Cascading curls and a bold red lip completed the minimalistic look.

Celebrities

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

By Ava Bennet

See More Photos Below

Shutterstock | 2914948

Daddario was marking this year's SAG Awards. The 28th annual event was hosted in Santa Monica, CA, last weekend, bringing out faces including singer Lady Gaga and the evening's host, Selena Gomez. The newly-engaged star, set to marry 52-year-old producer beau Andrew Form, has also been opening up on glamming up, this after a pandemic largely spent in sweatpants.

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Sideboob & Taut Tummy In Tiny Bikini: 'I'm Really Shy'

'I Love Getting Dressed Up'

Getty | Christian Vierig

Speaking to People, Alexandra revealed:

“In my normal life when I’m not working, I’m very much a t-shirt, jeans, even sweatpants girl,” adding: “I’ve been known to wear bedroom slippers outside. I love getting dressed up. You feel like a princess for a night." The Baywatch bombshell continued: “It’s fun to play and try new things to help you feel like a different person from the everyday.”

Celebrity Like

Daddario's red dress post came with a string of handles - she wrote: "💄 @patrickta💇🏻‍♀️ @bobbyeliot👗 @emmajademorrison Thank you for the last minute facial @katesomervilleskincare #sagawards." Quick to leave a like was fellow fashionista, Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins.

Given the string of recent Dior posts on Daddario's Instagram, she may well have a brand deal to announce. The same seems applicable to cult beauty product Vintner's Daughter, which seems to comment on nearly every upload from the blue-eyed beauty. For more, follow her account, which has 22 million followers.

Read Next

Must Read

Eileen Gu Wins World Cup After Losing Passport

Vanessa Hudgens Hypnotizes In High-Slit Versace At SAG Awards

Thylane Blondeau Has Staring Contest With Dog

Miley Cyrus Closing The Super Bowl With Green Day

Model Carmella Rose Flaunts Fit Physique In Jungle-Inspired Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.