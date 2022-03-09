Alexandra Daddario In Braless Dress Looks Red-Hot

Alexandra Daddario has put her stunning figure on show in a bold red and stunning dress while thanking a high-profile beauty brand for her "last-minute facial." The 35-year-old HBO actress is currently in Paris for Fashion Week - while her latest Instagram share came shouting out luxury designer Dior, it was Emma Jade Morrison getting a name-drop just ahead of the star's appearance in the French capital.

Daddario went figure-hugging and one-shouldered, and fans rushed to hit "like." See why below.