NBA Rumors: Julius Randle & Kemba Walker To Sacramento, Harrison Barnes To New York In Proposed Kings-Knicks Deal

If the Knicks decide to overhaul their roster around RJ Barrett, one of the players who are in danger of being traded next summer is veteran power forward Julius Randle. Since the first half of the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have been swirling around Randle and his future with the Knicks. With his underwhelming performance this season, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network revealed that questions about Randle's long-term future in New York have begun to form.

The Knicks may have failed to move Randle before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, but they are expected to explore trading him once again in the 2022 NBA offseason.