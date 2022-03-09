Bella Hadid Impresses In Skintight Latex For Versace

Bella Hadid has been turning heads in a skintight latex look while promoting the kingpin of luxury Italian fashion. The 25-year-old supermodel has been jetting around both Milan and Paris this month for Fashion Week - this photo, however, came as a pre-shot campaign posted to Versace's Instagram.

Bella opted for a minidress and latex leggings look while flaunting her tiny waist, and the photos also brought in sister Gigi Hadid, who joins Bella in this season's Versace campaigns. Check it out below.