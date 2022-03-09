Penelope Cruz Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Penelope Cruz looked stunning as usual as she rocked a very leggy minidress - of course, from Chanel - in a recent Instagram share. The Vanilla Sky actress, who continues to front the luxury French designer, put her killer pins on show with two famous Hollywood faces back on February 21, posting right from the red carpet and showing both her A-Lister side and her loyalty to Chanel. Cruz was covered in the iconic brand's monogram, she went pretty in pink, and her post now sits at over 74,000 likes. Check it out below.

Scroll for the photos, shared with the mom of two's 5.9 million followers. Cruz posed sandwiched by Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martinez. The brunette looked ageless as she flaunted her toned and tan legs, rocking a purple-pink and buttoned minidress, one covered in the black Chanel logo.

Penelope kept it simple with no accessories in the first snap - a swipe right, though, showed her with a quilted and black Chanel handbag. The third photo brought in high heels as the actress went '90s style in chunky black platforms.

Cruz, 47, attended her first Chanel event back in 1999 and has been fronting the Kylie Jenner-adored label for decades. In September 2021, she made headlines for slipping into three separate Chanel looks in just 24 hours as she attended the Venice Film Festival - she joins the slew of celebrities now acting as luxury designer ambassadors, from Kim Kardashian for Balenciaga to "Prisoner" singer Dua Lipa for Versace.

Speaking ahead of the 2019 passing of Chanel director Karl Lagerfeld, Cruz fondly recalled working with the flamboyant king-pin of fashion, stating:

"We all know he was a genius, but when you got to spend time with him, you discovered that other side, of kindness and sweetness. Over the last year working together with him, especially, we became close, we had a very strong connection."

The Spanish star continued: "I loved all the conversations I would have with him, he knew so much about everything, and still had so much curiosity to keep on learning.”

The latest Chanel post came with Cruz writing: "Día de prensa de COMPETENCIA OFICIAL😎 @antoniobanderas @martinezoscarok #competenciaoficial #oficialcompetition #marianocohn #gastonduprat." A like was quickly left by Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan. For more, give Penelope's Instagram a follow.

