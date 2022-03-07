NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield & Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Russell Westbrook

Getty | Michael Owens

Sports
JB Baruelo

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is one of the veteran players who are expected to be traded in the 2022 NBA offseason. Westbrook and the Lakers may still be trying to keep their playoff hopes alive in the 2021-22 NBA season, but rumors have already started to circulate about their inevitable divorce. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, there's a "mutual interest in finding Westbrook a new home this summer."

Instead of simply dumping him to another team, the Lakers could explore using Westbrook as a potential trade chip to improve their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Proposed Laker-Pacers Trade

Getty | Ronald Martinez

One of the potential trade partners for the Lakers in the deal involving Westbrook is the Indiana Pacers. In a recent article, Dan Knitzer of Fansided's Sir Charles In Charge came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Lakers to unload Westbrook to the Pacers while acquiring quality players who would help them compete for the NBA championship title next season.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a trade package that includes Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2029 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-round picks in 2026 and 2028 to the Pacers in exchange for Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, and Buddy Hield.

Dream Trade For LA Lakers

Getty | Will Newton

This would be a dream trade for the Lakers in the 2022 NBA offseason. Though it would cost them a plethora of future draft assets, it would allow them to swap Westbrook and THT for three starting-caliber players in Turner, Brogdon, and Hield. Brogdon may not be an All-Star, but he's capable of filling the hole that Westbrook would be leaving in the Lakers' backcourt.

Hield would give the Lakers the much-needed improvement in terms of floor spacing, while Turner would enable James and Davis to return to their normal positions at 3 and 4, respectively. If the core of James, Davis, Brogdon, Hield, and Turner mesh well on the court and manage to stay away from any major injury, the Lakers would have a realistic chance of reclaiming their throne next season.

Correcting Last Summer's Mistake

Getty | Thearon W. Henderson

The hypothetical blockbuster trade with the Pacers would also give the Lakers the opportunity to correct the huge mistake that they did last summer. Earlier in the 2021 NBA offseason, the Lakers had a serious discussion with the Sacramento Kings regarding a potential deal that would send Hield to Los Angeles in exchange for Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell. During that time, most people believed that the Hield-to-Lakers trade was already a done deal.

However, the Lakers decided to back out from the trade after Westbrook became available on the trading block. Hield may not be as accomplished as Westbrook but with his ability to efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc and excel in an off-ball capacity, he would undoubtedly be a much better on-court fit with James and Davis in Los Angeles.

Why The Pacers Would Make The Trade

Getty | Ronald Martinez

The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Pacers if they want to slowly rebuild the team around Tyrese Haliburton. By sending their three veteran players to the Lakers, the Pacers would be acquiring a young and promising player that they could develop in Horton-Tucker and future draft assets that they could use to add more talented prospects to their roster. Also, the departure of Brogdon, Hield, and Turner would enable the Pacers would give more playing time to young players such as Duane Washington Jr., Isaiah Jackson, Terry Taylor, and Goga Bitadze.

