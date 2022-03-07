NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield & Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is one of the veteran players who are expected to be traded in the 2022 NBA offseason. Westbrook and the Lakers may still be trying to keep their playoff hopes alive in the 2021-22 NBA season, but rumors have already started to circulate about their inevitable divorce. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, there's a "mutual interest in finding Westbrook a new home this summer."

Instead of simply dumping him to another team, the Lakers could explore using Westbrook as a potential trade chip to improve their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.