She's still got it. Almost 14 years since she won her first medal at the Olympics as an all-around champion, and 32-year-old Nastia Liukin can still deliver a flawless flip. The iconic gymnast shared her morning routine with one million-plus Instagram followers and added some gymnastics at the tail of the video to remind everyone why she's at the top of the food chain.

She balanced on the beam like old times and flipped on one leg like it was nothing!