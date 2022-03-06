NBA Rumors: Knicks Should Explore Trading Julius Randle For Russell Westbrook

One of the potential trade partners for the Knicks in the deal involving Randle is the Los Angeles Lakers. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network included the Lakers on the list of teams that should monitor Randle on the trade market next summer. Siegel suggested that the Lakers and the Knicks could engage in a blockbuster deal that would send veteran point guard Russell Westbrook to New York in exchange for a trade package centered on Julius Randle.

"The Lakers are a complete disaster right now, and heading into the offseason, they are going to be looking at the possibility of trading Russell Westbrook in any deal they can," Siegel wrote. "The New York Knicks desperately need a point guard right now, and while it would be a highly questionable move for them to trade Julius Randle to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook, this may not be a terrible move for them in the grand scheme of things."