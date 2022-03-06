CrossFit Athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir In Bikini Enjoys 'Hawaiian Waters'

Health & Lifestyle
Alexandra Lozovschi

Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir has a passion for snorkeling that ties in perfectly with her fondness for all manner of aquatic wildlife. Opening up about her love for the ocean on Instagram, the four-time CrossFit Games veteran went for a dip to explore the bustling "universe" of the deep, shooting a couple of pics for her 1.8 million followers to enjoy.

While the photos were more of a "before" deal, capturing the 28-year-old just as she was about to head off on her underwater adventure, fans still had plenty to admire in the upload that featured the double CrossFit Games champion in a revealing bikini.

Scroll to see the pics!

Going Sheer

Showing off her muscular figure in a string two-piece, Davíðsdóttir went semi-sheer in a triangle halterneck top and side-tie bottoms that flaunted her chiseled, six-pack abs. Crafted out of a completely clear fabric, the swimsuit relied on a colorful striped print to cover her modesty. With a playful palette of purple, pink, and green pastels, it had white straps going around her neck. Likewise, the bottoms sat low on her hips, tying with white bows draping down her thighs.

Davíðsdóttir proudly showcased her defined biceps and quads in the skimpy outfit, posing backed by the calm, blue ocean before putting on her snorkeling gear in a thrilling close-up.

In her caption, the Icelandic athlete -- who won the CrossFit Games in 2015 and 2016, tying 2011 and 2012 winner Annie Thorisdottir -- wrote a bit about the experience, saying: "Ohhhhh I could've spent all day in those Hawaiian waters."

"I just LOVE how there is a whole new universe that exists in the ocean once you dip your face underwater & start to observe," Davíðsdóttir continued, adding a string of aquatic emoji including waves, an octopus, a tropical fish, and a shark.

She ended the caption with a question for fans: "where is your favorite place you've ever traveled to?! xxx"

All-Around Success

When she's not lifting weights at the gym or exploring the secrets of the ocean, Davíðsdóttir is busy writing children's books. The Reykjavik native, who's a former gymnast and track athlete, published her first book last year, a beautifully illustrated hardcover titled 'What Is The Way' that she co-wrote with Thorisdottir.

"It has been the absolute MOST wonderful process getting to bring Freya's journey to life through our own experiences & lessons learned .. & best part: I got to do it with my best friend," she wrote on Instagram in November.

According to the Morning Chalk Up, the book coming from the two most decorated CrossFit Games athletes that Iceland has to offer is about resilience.

"We want kids to go after their dreams. We want them to know that even if they fail the first time it's ok .. just try again!" detailed Davíðsdóttir. "Even if it gets hard, don't give up, just tackle one thing at a time. We want children to trust & believe in themselves. To see that the journey is really what matters."

