Gemma Chan Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Gemma Chan looked like a total doll while in a thigh-skimming and bow detail minidress in an Instagram share now sitting at nearly 300,000 likes. The MCU star ditched her Marvel costumes for something way more glam back in December 2021, posting gorgeous photos of herself on a chaise-longue, also upping the baby doll vibes as she enjoyed her time in London, UK.

The British actress turned her post into a Fashion Awards one - given the reactions, it looks like the former Channel 4 star had won. Check it out below.

Stuns In Baby Doll Dress

Scroll for the photos. Chan posted two. The brunette was all folded legs as she posed from plush blue furnishings and backed by semi-sheer drapes. Fans saw her in a strapless and red carpet-ready dress in off-white - the soft and figure-hugging fabrics perfectly accentuated her fit figure, with a distinct and massive chest bow detail upping the feminine feel.

Gemma was also dripping in Swarovski diamonds via a massive necklace, plus matching earrings and bracelets. She wore her hair in a low bun with loose waves framing her face.

Tagging herself in the British capital, the Captain Marvel star wrote: "Late to posting this from the #FashionAwards wearing @shushu__tong and @swarovski ✨."

She added: "Honoured to introduce the award for Leaders of Change, Creativity. The honourees this year include @alessandro_michele @mrkimjones @demnagvasalia @jonathan.anderson and the late @virgilabloh.. a trailblazer who paved the way for young designers and showed that dreams can be made into reality with hard work and vision.. his legacy will live on."

Showing Asian-Owned Love

Supporting an Asian-owned business, the 39-year-old continued: "Shushu/Tong is an independent Shanghai-based womenswear label founded by London College of Fashion MA graduates Liushu Lei and Yutong Jiang."

Anyone swiping right also saw the star in heeled and party-ready shoes - here, she tagged luxury footwear giant Jimmy Choo, now fronted by 25-year-old model Hailey Bieber.

Gemma's post quickly turned heads, also gaining a like from 20-year-old model Kaia Gerber. The two have something in common, fashion-wise. Kaia wore luxury designer Oscar de la Renta to the 2021 Met Gala - in November 2021, Gemma updated her Instagram in a strapless and bright green Oscar de la Renta dress as she once again channeled her girly vibe.

Gemma's Instagram is now followed by a slew of celebrities, not limited to Spice Girl Mel B, actress Sydney Sweeney, plus HBO star Emilia Clarke.

