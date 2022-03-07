Gemma Chan Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Gemma Chan looked like a total doll while in a thigh-skimming and bow detail minidress in an Instagram share now sitting at nearly 300,000 likes. The MCU star ditched her Marvel costumes for something way more glam back in December 2021, posting gorgeous photos of herself on a chaise-longue, also upping the baby doll vibes as she enjoyed her time in London, UK.

The British actress turned her post into a Fashion Awards one - given the reactions, it looks like the former Channel 4 star had won. Check it out below.