CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence Flaunts Insane Abs In Bikini

Brooke Ence fans are used to seeing the CrossFit athlete powering through grueling workouts on Instagram. While the 32-year-old occasionally likes to mix it up with different content that still gives the people what they want, i.e., a look at her strong muscles and six-pack abs.

Interrupting the usual gym uploads with some boating fun, the CrossFit veteran and actress, known for playing Amazonian Penthesilea alongside Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman (2017), Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021), flaunted her ripped bikini body in a tiny red two-piece, reeling in over 51,700 likes for the skin-baring share.

Vision In Red

In a three-part slideshow that portrayed her out on the water, Ence showcased her defined biceps and abs in a string bikini top with spaghetti straps going around her neck. Her shredded quads were also on show in skimpy high-cut bottoms that barely provided any coverage. Snapped on a speed boat, she was on her knees, offering ample views of her insanely fit figure as she chilled with a drink in hand.

Finishing off the look with dark aviator sunglasses, she also wore a gold chain around her neck, although little could distract attention from her abundant decolletage in the plunging bikini.

Joining her along for the ride were gal pals and fellow CrossFit athletes DayDay Knucks (real name Dana Linn Bailey) and Jeanna Cianciarulo, with the ladies having a blast as they manned the sail and kicked back with drinks.

Best Friends

It was abs galore in the triple update, with all three ladies rocking revealing swimwear that showed off their athletic bodies. Going sporty in a black halterneck top and matching baseball cap, Bailey flashed the flesh in white leopard-print bottoms as she tugged on the sailing line. Sporting her customary nose ring, she kept it trendy with black butterfly shades.

Likewise, Cianciarulo went strappy in a black string top with metal details that exposed the tattoo between her shoulder blades. Of the trio, the 51-year-old was the only one captured from the back, with the gang huddling together in the final slide to share some rambunctious laughs.

The three athletes are very close friends and share a special bond, often vacationing together and partnering for workouts, as evidenced by Ence's Instagram feed. Bailey, in particular, is a permanent fixture on her page, with the BFFs recently teaming up for Bailey's Run Everything fitness platform.

"A brand that stands for the female athlete…. for all of the strong, confident and passionate women who are relentless in their journey of becoming the best version of themselves," Ence wrote on Instagram in November. "Im so proud of what my bff @danalinnbailey is creating and I'm honored to be part of the team."

Their strong connection transpired in her latest caption as well, with Ence proclaiming: "This is the life ! It's taken years of trial and error, but I have found my 'people' and when we're together….😎 well, it's a fking party."

"Where to next, team?" she added, followed by a "bestfriends" hashtag.

