CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence Flaunts Insane Abs In Bikini

It was abs galore in the triple update, with all three ladies rocking revealing swimwear that showed off their athletic bodies. Going sporty in a black halterneck top and matching baseball cap, Bailey flashed the flesh in white leopard-print bottoms as she tugged on the sailing line. Sporting her customary nose ring, she kept it trendy with black butterfly shades.

Likewise, Cianciarulo went strappy in a black string top with metal details that exposed the tattoo between her shoulder blades. Of the trio, the 51-year-old was the only one captured from the back, with the gang huddling together in the final slide to share some rambunctious laughs.

The three athletes are very close friends and share a special bond, often vacationing together and partnering for workouts, as evidenced by Ence's Instagram feed. Bailey, in particular, is a permanent fixture on her page, with the BFFs recently teaming up for Bailey's Run Everything fitness platform.

"A brand that stands for the female athlete…. for all of the strong, confident and passionate women who are relentless in their journey of becoming the best version of themselves," Ence wrote on Instagram in November. "Im so proud of what my bff @danalinnbailey is creating and I'm honored to be part of the team."

Their strong connection transpired in her latest caption as well, with Ence proclaiming: "This is the life ! It's taken years of trial and error, but I have found my 'people' and when we're together….😎 well, it's a fking party."

"Where to next, team?" she added, followed by a "bestfriends" hashtag.