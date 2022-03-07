Melissa Gorga Needs Opinions In Latex Minidress

Getty | Jim Spellman

Geri Green

Melissa Gorga needs input, and she's asking while stunning in a push-up latex minidress. The reality star posted for her 2.4 million Instagram followers while asking what they thought of "last night" as she shouted out The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills show she stars on two days ago - in a share gaining over 40,000 likes, the popular star got the thumbs-up, even gaining a celebrity like.

Melissa has been busy rocking a fair amount of latex - scroll for both her latest look and her hot pink one that got her likened to mogul Kim Kardashian.

See the photo below. Gorga was looking sensational as she posed all dolled up and by a bar at night. Dropping major club vibes, the mom of three showcased her gym-honed and tan legs and a fair amount of cleavage as she rocked a skintight and chocolate-brown dress in latex.

All thigh-skimming, the Envy by Melissa Gorga founder went strappy, also holding a cocktail and rocking sparkly and high-heeled sandals. She wore a nude matte lip, dramatic dark eye makeup, and a hair-down finish.

See Her Kim K Look Below

A swipe right included a face all Bravo fans will know - host Andy Cohen popped up, with Melissa then taking to her caption. "Thoughts on last night? #rhonj" she wrote. While TV face Tamra Judge left fire emoji and said "you guys were amazing," actress and jewelry designer Lindsay Lohan dropped by to leave a like. A further fan reminded Melissa that she's "always a class act."

Not Just TV

Things are busy on Melissa's Instagram, where the account regularly promotes both Melissa's new podcast and her Envy clothing line. Posting over the Super Bowl back in February, the wife to Joe Gorga name-dropped her brand, writing: "The only thing I’m excited about today is the halftime show😎 Those are my people!! Bring me 90s rap all day!!! @envybymg."

Melissa joins fellow Bravo faces running their own brands, not limited to Lisa Rinna, Porsha Williams, and Bethenny Frankel.

All For The Girl's Trip

Getty | Dimitrios Kambouris

Plenty of "girl trip" action has been shared on Gorga's IG of late - the latest brought costar Teresa Giudice right from Jersey Shore.

"Just to do it. I’m always the first one out of my girlfriends who’s hesitant, because it just sounds like a lot. And with me, it’s leaving the kids, leaving my husband, it’s easier to stay home. But you definitely need to do it," Melissa told Cosmo.

