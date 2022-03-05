CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle Has Cuddle Session In Bikini

instagram | Dani Elle Speegle

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Dani Elle Speegle has found her "tribe." And, as you'd expect, the CrossFit athlete's besties share the same values and professional discipline as the 29-year-old powerhouse.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her friendship with fellow CrossFit athletes Michelle Basnett and Josie Hamming, the blond beauty shared a photo of the trio cuddling at the beach, captioned, "Find your tribe, love them hard."

Check it out below!

The Latest

Amelia Gray Hamlin Faces Backlash For Wearing Fur

Tara Lipinski In PJs Shows A Day In Her Life

Kourtney Kardashian Goes Topless With Long Gloves

Kim Kardashian Is All Legs In Bed With Cereal

Dua Lipa Flaunts Abs In Heart-Shaped Crop Top

Beach Babes

In the upload, sitting at over 61,000 likes, the ladies appeared to have the time of their lives as they huddled together in the shallows and flashed beaming smiles at the camera. Twinning in pink and black, they rocked crop tops and bikini bottoms from Born Primitive, with their wet hair and apparel suggesting they went for a swim before snuggling for the photo captured by Richard Veytsman.

Standing to the right, Speegle showed off her solid quads and abs in a black bikini and pink long-sleeve top that cropped at the chest, teasing the tattoo on her side. Leaning over to hug Hamming, who was the only one in pink bottoms and black top. She flaunted her curves in the profile pose that also showed the ink on her hip.

Keep going for the photo!

Entertainment

Carmella Offers Rear View In Bikini

By Geri Green

Tats On Show

Speegle is not the only tatted one in the trio. Also flaunting the artwork on her body, Hamming showcased the colorful octopus ink on her thigh in a hiked-knee pose that also offered a glimpse at the tattoo on her shin. The 26-year-old stood cheek-to-cheek with Speegle and rested a loving hand on both her friends' shoulders, with Basnett reaching over to hug Speegle.

The 25-year-old South African athlete had nothing but curves to show in her skimpy swimsuit that perfectly mirrored Speegle's right down to the wet sleeves and front.

Each of the three ladies received her fair share of compliments in the comments, with one person likening the trio to "Charlie's Angels."

"Salt and protein all at one place," quipped another fan, with a third user gushing: "#obsessed with how much y'all love each other!!"

While there were plenty of compliments to go around, followers ultimately crowned Speegle as the ultimate beach babe. "U always looking the best in a line up I'm in luv," read another comment.

A three-times CrossFit Games athlete, Speegle finished 7th worldwide and 4th in North America at the 2021 CrossFit Open. Meanwhile, Basnett ranked 3rd in Africa and 188th in the world, finishing last year's Games in 32nd place. Likewise, Hammingh boasts impressive stats, ranking 89th in North America at last year's Open.

Read Next

Must Read

Hailee Steinfeld In Bikini Goes Retro

Elizabeth Hurley Impresses In Braless Minidress

Olympian Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows Longboard Skills

Brie Larson In Swimsuit Enjoys Sauna Time

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Send Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga & Jordan Poole To Lakers For LeBron James

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.