CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle Has Cuddle Session In Bikini

Speegle is not the only tatted one in the trio. Also flaunting the artwork on her body, Hamming showcased the colorful octopus ink on her thigh in a hiked-knee pose that also offered a glimpse at the tattoo on her shin. The 26-year-old stood cheek-to-cheek with Speegle and rested a loving hand on both her friends' shoulders, with Basnett reaching over to hug Speegle.

The 25-year-old South African athlete had nothing but curves to show in her skimpy swimsuit that perfectly mirrored Speegle's right down to the wet sleeves and front.

Each of the three ladies received her fair share of compliments in the comments, with one person likening the trio to "Charlie's Angels."

"Salt and protein all at one place," quipped another fan, with a third user gushing: "#obsessed with how much y'all love each other!!"

While there were plenty of compliments to go around, followers ultimately crowned Speegle as the ultimate beach babe. "U always looking the best in a line up I'm in luv," read another comment.

A three-times CrossFit Games athlete, Speegle finished 7th worldwide and 4th in North America at the 2021 CrossFit Open. Meanwhile, Basnett ranked 3rd in Africa and 188th in the world, finishing last year's Games in 32nd place. Likewise, Hammingh boasts impressive stats, ranking 89th in North America at last year's Open.