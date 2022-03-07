Christina Aguilera In Braless Dress With Sand Everywhere

Aguilera continued: "I've always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men! I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure."

Christina continues to make headlines for La Fuerza, released in 2022. The EP honors the Latina's Spanish-speaking roots and dropped on January 21 of this year. It includes tracks "Somos Nada" and "Pa Mis Muchachas."

"Every setback has catapulted me forward. I think that's my fighting spirit," she also told Health. For more from Xtina, check out her Instagram where she has over 8 million followers.