Christina Aguilera In Braless Dress With Sand Everywhere

Pop icon Christina Aguilera has been stunning in a spaghetti-strap and braless dress while soaking her feet in powder-soft sands. The 41-year-old "Beautiful" singer was proving she's beautiful in an Instagram share turning heads back in April 2021, and it was a sensual affair as the blonde bombshell delighted her army of followers.
Posting with nothing but a photographer shout-out in her caption, the former rival to Britney Spears dazzled all oily skin and barefoot, and fans have left her over 350,000 likes.