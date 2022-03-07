Carrie Underwood In Thigh-Skimming Minidress Enjoys Vegas

Carrie Underwood and her rock-hard legs are all over Instagram and they came from Las Vegas in a recent share. The country singer, 38, has been enjoying her prestigious Residency in Sin City - joining the likes of Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears in snagging the coveted spot, the "Cry Pretty" singer has also been marking her travels to Vegas on her social media to her 10.9 million followers.

Posting for her army of followers back in December 2021, Carrie stunned while in a tassel and shimmery minidress, and it was definitely a leggy affair.