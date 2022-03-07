Carrie Underwood In Thigh-Skimming Minidress Enjoys Vegas

Carrie Underwood and her rock-hard legs are all over Instagram and they came from Las Vegas in a recent share. The country singer, 38, has been enjoying her prestigious Residency in Sin City - joining the likes of Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears in snagging the coveted spot, the "Cry Pretty" singer has also been marking her travels to Vegas on her social media to her 10.9 million followers.

Posting for her army of followers back in December 2021, Carrie stunned while in a tassel and shimmery minidress, and it was definitely a leggy affair.

Stuns In Shimmery Minidress

Scroll for photos. Carrie, fresh from a health and fitness interview as she dishes on her workout secrets, was proving why she currently runs a fitness empire - alongside her nutrition book, Carrie also runs 2015-founded CALIA by Carrie clothing, plus her pandemic-launched Fit52 workout app.

All smiles and holding a guitar from a stage, the "Before He Cheats" singer impressed fans while in the silvery number, showing off her inner country girl and going both asymmetric and slightly sheer up top.

Tagging herself at Resorts World Las Vegas, Carrie told fans: "We don’t have fun around here at all… 😉 Another incredible night in Vegas @resortsworldlv ! Thanks to all who came out to party with us! 😘 #REFLECTION 📸: @jeffjohnsonimages." A like quickly came in from singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears. Fans, meanwhile, rallied around the girl who once auditioned so nervously in front of TV mogul Simon Cowell.

"Saw your show on December 4th and it was AMAZING!!!!! OMG!!!!! One of the best concerts and shows I've ever seen," one fan wrote.

Opening Up On Her Fitness

Carrie has admitted that she squeezes in sweat sessions when she can, this as she juggles her multi-faceted career with raising sons Isaiah and Jacob, both shared with 2010-married husband Mike Fisher. Mentioning her app to Shape recently, Carrie revealed:

"I try my best to work in something. I feel blessed to have created an app that is all about working out called fit52, and in it, we try to make even short workouts effective and give people an option to do something instead of nothing."

Not Focusing On Looks

Confessing she used to be driven by appearance, the super-healthy star continued: "The more I know, the more information and knowledge that I have about health and fitness, the more I focus on what's going on inside my body and focus on getting stronger and staying fit and healthy."

For more from Carrie, check out her Instagram.

