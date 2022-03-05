Tara Lipinski In PJs Shows A Day In Her Life

Showing off "some TJ Maxx looks that I styled in my down-time," Lipinski cozied up in bed in leopard-print leggings, which she paired with a cream fleece hoodie. Later in the clip, she took the outfit out for a spin while strolling around the set, stopping for an impromptu photoshoot in a big orange armchair.

It seems that cream was her color of choice for more than one look, with the Olympic figure skater rocking a same-toned tracksuit as she went in for a glam sesh before going on air.

"There were a lot of on-air looks for our skating competitions, but I had a lot of downtime [sic] where I was studying, glamming and napping in style!" she wrote in the lengthy caption, adding: "Can't forget the chic tracksuit for glam time, my wild, leopard leggings for exploring the grounds and a fun, frilly top for when we needed to get a little dressed up!"

