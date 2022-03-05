Tara Lipinski In PJs Shows A Day In Her Life

The 2022 Winter Olympics may be over, but Tara Lipinski still has plenty of things left to share from her Beijing trip. After wowing with her glamorous on-air looks throughout the event, the former athlete and figure-skating commentator dazzled fans with her chic off-air outfits in a BTS reel uploaded yesterday to Instagram.
"My trip may be over but I still have more to share," the 1998 Olympic champion said in the video that took the audience through a day in her life and offered "a little behind-the-scenes peek at my 9 to 5 here."
Watch it below!