Kim Kardashian In Balenciaga Flaunts Bathroom Body

Kim Kardashian has been upping her bathroom game while posing in the Balenciaga brand she fronts. The 41-year-old mogul made headlines galore in late 2021/early 2022 for continuously appearing outfitted in the Spanish luxury designer - even wearing Balenciaga to the 2021 Met Gala. The reality star was sending a message.

Kim has now confirmed she's the new ambassador for Balenciaga, and one photo on her Instagram has been turning heads. It was skintight vibes from the E! face, and likes came in fast.