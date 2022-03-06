Kim Kardashian In Balenciaga Flaunts Bathroom Body

Kim Kardashian has been upping her bathroom game while posing in the Balenciaga brand she fronts. The 41-year-old mogul made headlines galore in late 2021/early 2022 for continuously appearing outfitted in the Spanish luxury designer - even wearing Balenciaga to the 2021 Met Gala. The reality star was sending a message.

Kim has now confirmed she's the new ambassador for Balenciaga, and one photo on her Instagram has been turning heads. It was skintight vibes from the E! face, and likes came in fast.

Stuns In Skintight Balenciaga

Scroll for the photo. Kardashian posed in a series of images in December 2021. She showcased her hourglass silhouette in a custom-made and electric blue sash dress - also wearing clingy leggings in the same fabrics. The SKIMS boss went plunging with a low-cut neckline, posing with gloves to coordinate the whole thing, and leaning against matte and marbled bathroom faucets.

The signature Balenciaga look was all there as Kim extended the all-in-one feel to footwear, going for stiletto heels and dazzling her army of followers.

The mom of four recently declared officially single as her divorce from 44-year-old Kanye West is finalized. She used the post to mark a personal achievement - Kim had finally passed the "baby bar" as she continues her legal qualification pursuits.

"For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever, but I'm not making excuses)," she wrote.

Not Just A Pretty Face

The billionaire, who first rose amid the criminal justice reform system as she helped free formerly-incarcerated Alice-Marie Johnson, also mentioned late father, Robert Kardashian.

"I know my dad would be so proud, and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now, but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!" she added.

$1.8 Billion Net Worth

Kim is laughing all the way to the bank, and the Balenciaga deal is likely only the tip of the iceberg. This year, Kim was confirmed to be worth $1.8 billion, largely thanks to best-selling KKW Beauty and SKIMS brands.

