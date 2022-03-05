Kourtney Kardashian Goes Topless With Long Gloves

Fans have noticed that Kourtney's relationship with the former Blink 182 frontman has helped her push through her tough moments.
She also admitted to Bustle that her life became toxic because cameras were always filming her.
"Shooting our show, it became a really toxic environment at the end for me," Kardashian said. "I would fight with my sisters. There was, like, just a lot going on. And even for me personally, I wasn't in the happiest place.
Their reality show continues on Hulu and will debut on April 14. This time around, Kourtney has learned to set boundaries for herself and is now all about good vibes.
"I see the growth that comes from those unhappy places which make it all worth it. I'm like, 'If we didn't go through these roller coasters, you wouldn't get to the good part.'"