Kourtney Kardashian Goes Topless With Long Gloves

Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Cha Miñoza

Kourtney Kardashian proves that she is NOT the least interesting to look at in her latest cover shoot for Bustle.

The 42-year-old reality star served a prominent face and curves in her sexy photoshoot, which got fans commenting how she was truly the most interesting of all. At one point, she even went topless!

Scroll down to see the photos.

The Latest

Ayesha And Steph Curry Debut New Show 'About Last Night' On HBO Max

Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Split Rumors: Are They Still Together?

Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Jaylen Brown, Christian Wood & John Wall In Two Separate Blockbuster Deals

Kaia Gerber Grateful For Opening For Prada

Bustle Cover Girl

Kourtney heated her Instagram feed with some of the snaps taken from her Bustle photoshoot, starting from a pic that had her bending over in a sheer black dress.

The photo series features the eldest Kardashian sister with a slicked-back wet hair look and wearing sexy outfits that display her famous curves.

In the last photo of the slide, Kourtney decided to lose the top and posed semi-naked, with only a pair of long gloves on her arms covering her bare breasts.

Celebrities

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

By Ava Bennet

The MOST Interesting

Fans crowded the comment section, praising Kourt for her sizzling photos.

"MOST INTERESTING TO LOOK AT 🔥🔥🔥," one follower commented, poking fun at the time Kim Kardashian threw an insult at her sister in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"Shes looks soooo gorgeous n u can actually see how happy n at peace she is😍❤️🔥," another fan wrote down.

The photos also captured Kourtney's massive Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring, which is estimated to be around 10 to 12 carats.

WWE Bombshell Carmella Treats Her Social Media Followers To Cleavage-Baring Display In Glamorous Video

Here's Why Carrie Underwood Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids

Kourtney And Travis

Last year, Kourtney and Travis Barker made headlines with their engagement.

The two became Instagram-official back in February 2021 and have since been all over with their PDA. Eight months after their relationship was confirmed, the lovebirds got engaged at the Rosewood Miramar Beach, their favorite getaway spot in California.

She's Glowing

Fans have noticed that Kourtney's relationship with the former Blink 182 frontman has helped her push through her tough moments.

She also admitted to Bustle that her life became toxic because cameras were always filming her.

"Shooting our show, it became a really toxic environment at the end for me," Kardashian said. "I would fight with my sisters. There was, like, just a lot going on. And even for me personally, I wasn't in the happiest place.

Their reality show continues on Hulu and will debut on April 14. This time around, Kourtney has learned to set boundaries for herself and is now all about good vibes.

"I see the growth that comes from those unhappy places which make it all worth it. I'm like, 'If we didn't go through these roller coasters, you wouldn't get to the good part.'"

Read Next

Must Read

Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Miu Miu Bra Dress

NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Sends LeBron James To Heat For Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson & Three 1st-Rounders

Alexandra Daddario Delivers Balcony Chic In Dior

Becky Lynch Shows Battle Scars From Clash With Bianca Belair

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.