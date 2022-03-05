Dua Lipa Flaunts Abs In Heart-Shaped Crop Top

Papa Richy was not the only one Lipa danced up during the show. The "Levitating" singer also got into it with Fallon as she demonstrated her iconic 2017 dance, which the songstress has brought back for her Future Nostalgia Tour.

"I'm reclaiming it because there was a moment where, actually, it caused me a lot of grief," she said of the dance that initially got criticized after its inception. "I was being bullied online, it wasn't very nice."

"But now I can look at it from a different perspective. I look back on it with such fondness 'cause it helped me grow into the artist I wanted to become," Lipa continued before teaching Fallon the moves. Watch it below!