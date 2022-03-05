Dua Lipa Flaunts Abs In Heart-Shaped Crop Top

Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Dua Lipa was all abs on Instagram as she shared photos from her recent appearance on The Tonight Show. Flaunting her toned figure in a minuscule crop top, she posted selfies from her dressing room as well as highlights from the studio.

Scroll to see the pics!

The Latest

Ayesha And Steph Curry Debut New Show 'About Last Night' On HBO Max

Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Split Rumors: Are They Still Together?

Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Jaylen Brown, Christian Wood & John Wall In Two Separate Blockbuster Deals

Kaia Gerber Grateful For Opening For Prada

Leggy With Abs Out

youtube | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The 26-year-old pop star showed some serious skin in a heart-shaped top with spaghetti straps and a narrow back. Paired with a high-rise micro skirt, it highlighted her waist, leaving her midriff and thighs exposed.

Both pieces were green gingham, bedazzled with sparkling crystals that predominantly adorned the top while also decorating the outline of her pockets. In addition, the skirt was ornate with furry green garlands running down both hips.

See her pics below!

Celebrities

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

By Ava Bennet

Focus On Details

youtube | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Finishing off the look with furry over-the-knee boots in black, Lipa snapped several mirror selfies showcasing the various details of her outfit. One close-up focused on the glimmering trim of her heart-shaped top, which complemented her silver jewelry -- a chain choker, small hoop earrings, layered bracelets, and a couple of thick rings.

Flashing her purple manicure as well as her bling, the Future Nostalgia artist clicked a couple of ab-centered snaps that also showed her chopped bangs and chic bun. One picture flaunted her hourglass curves, while another captured Lipa's post-show dessert, although it was clear she was the real snack.

"Always so fun at the @fallontonight studio!!" she wrote in the caption, thanking Jimmy Fallon. "AND I got to dance with my biggest fan Papa Richyyyy!!!!"

WWE Bombshell Carmella Treats Her Social Media Followers To Cleavage-Baring Display In Glamorous Video

Here's Why Carrie Underwood Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids

Meeting Her Superfan

youtube | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

For those who didn't catch the show, Papa Richy is Lipa's 80-year-old superfan, whom Fallon flew out to New York as a surprise so he could meet his idol on the show. Bringing him and his granddaughter backstage under a false pretense -- the team told him he was being interviewed for a radio show about his viral TikTok -- Papa Richy not only got to shake the hand of his favorite pop star but also fulfilled his dream of dancing with her. Watch it below!

Reclaiming Her Viral Dance

youtube | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Papa Richy was not the only one Lipa danced up during the show. The "Levitating" singer also got into it with Fallon as she demonstrated her iconic 2017 dance, which the songstress has brought back for her Future Nostalgia Tour.

"I'm reclaiming it because there was a moment where, actually, it caused me a lot of grief," she said of the dance that initially got criticized after its inception. "I was being bullied online, it wasn't very nice."

"But now I can look at it from a different perspective. I look back on it with such fondness 'cause it helped me grow into the artist I wanted to become," Lipa continued before teaching Fallon the moves. Watch it below!

Read Next

Must Read

Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Miu Miu Bra Dress

NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Sends LeBron James To Heat For Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson & Three 1st-Rounders

Alexandra Daddario Delivers Balcony Chic In Dior

Becky Lynch Shows Battle Scars From Clash With Bianca Belair

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.