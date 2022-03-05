Dua Lipa Flaunts Abs In Heart-Shaped Crop Top

Finishing off the look with furry over-the-knee boots in black, Lipa snapped several mirror selfies showcasing the various details of her outfit. One close-up focused on the glimmering trim of her heart-shaped top, which complemented her silver jewelry -- a chain choker, small hoop earrings, layered bracelets, and a couple of thick rings.
Flashing her purple manicure as well as her bling, the Future Nostalgia artist clicked a couple of ab-centered snaps that also showed her chopped bangs and chic bun. One picture flaunted her hourglass curves, while another captured Lipa's post-show dessert, although it was clear she was the real snack.
"Always so fun at the @fallontonight studio!!" she wrote in the caption, thanking Jimmy Fallon. "AND I got to dance with my biggest fan Papa Richyyyy!!!!"