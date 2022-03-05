NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Jaylen Brown, Christian Wood & John Wall In Two Separate Blockbuster Deals

Though it would cost them Davis and THT, the proposed blockbuster deals would be a no-brainer for the Lakers as it would allow them to pair James with two younger All-Star caliber players in Brown and Wood. Brown would give the Lakers a solid two-way contributor in their wing, while Wood would provide them with a more durable replacement for Davis in their frontcourt.

Brown and Wood wouldn't only help the Lakers remain competitive in the 2022-23 NBA season, but they would also give them two players who would lead the team in the post-LeBron era. Meanwhile, though he's not considered a massive improvement over Westbrook, a healthy Wall could still lessen the burden on James' shoulders in terms of scoring and playmaking.