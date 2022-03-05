The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the league's most disappointing teams in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite having the superstar trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers are struggling to win games. They have failed to live up to expectations from a legitimate title contender. As of now, they are on a four-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 27-35 record. Most people believe that the Lakers would make a huge roster overhaul around James when the season is over.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Jaylen Brown, Christian Wood & John Wall In Two Separate Blockbuster Deals
Creating New Superteam Around LeBron James
In a recent article, Addam Goldman of Fadeaway World discussed potential scenarios where the Lakers would be creating a new superteam around James in the 2022 NBA offseason. These include two separate blockbuster deals that would send Jaylen Brown, John Wall, and Christian Wood to the Lakers. In the first trade, the Lakers would get Wall and Wood from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook and Talen Horton-Tucker. In the second deal, the Lakers would obtain Brown and Robert Williams III from the Boston Celtics in exchange for Davis.
Lakers Pair LeBron James With Two Younger Stars
Though it would cost them Davis and THT, the proposed blockbuster deals would be a no-brainer for the Lakers as it would allow them to pair James with two younger All-Star caliber players in Brown and Wood. Brown would give the Lakers a solid two-way contributor in their wing, while Wood would provide them with a more durable replacement for Davis in their frontcourt.
Brown and Wood wouldn't only help the Lakers remain competitive in the 2022-23 NBA season, but they would also give them two players who would lead the team in the post-LeBron era. Meanwhile, though he's not considered a massive improvement over Westbrook, a healthy Wall could still lessen the burden on James' shoulders in terms of scoring and playmaking.
Celtics Finally Acquire Anthony Davis
The Celtics are only expected to make the trade if they suffer an early playoff exit and realize that Brown can't co-exist with Jayson Tatum in Boston. By sending Brown to Los Angeles, the Celtics would finally acquire the superstar that they aggressively pursued on the trade market in 2019. When he's 100 percent healthy, Davis would be an incredible addition to the Celtics.
He would give them a reliable scorer under the basket, a great rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor spacer. With his experience playing with a ball-dominant superstar like James, Davis shouldn't have a hard time building chemistry with Tatum in Beantown.
Why The Rockets Would Make The Trade
The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Rockets next summer. Though they would be taking another massive salary in return, it would enable them to add another young and promising talent in Horton-Tucker who would be part of their long-term future. Horton-Tucker could join forces with Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Rockets are trying to build in Space City. With the inclusion of Wood in the trade, the Rockets could ask the Lakers to add future draft picks in their offer.