'Lucy And Desi' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Desi Arnaz and his favorite red-head Lucille Ball blurred the lines of real-life fiction in their 1950s sitcom; I Love Lucy. Despite their expert portrayal of being a couple on the comedy series, Ball and Arnaz's real-life marriage had its own distinct plot. Before they became onscreen powerhouses, Arnaz was a Cuban immigrant who started from scratch after exile and built his music career as a bandleader.

Lucille Ball and Desi ArnazBall came from an impoverished background and worked her way up the ladder of success with impeccable work ethics. Ball worked as a model and chorus girl before crossing over to the acting world as a comedian. When Ball snagged the opportunity to own her own TV show, she ensured her husband, Desi Arnaz, was right by her side as her co-star. The pair combined their expertise and ingenious abilities to create the famous show, I Love Lucy.