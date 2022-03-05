Ciara And Russell Wilson Did What In Venice, Italy?!

Ciara said she loves seeing her husband in a suit and his football uniform while he chose her skin and lingerie moments as his ultimate turn-ons. The couple revealed the craziest place they've ever made love was on a street in Venice. Ciara laughed then justified their action saying in an Italian accent,

"In Venice... Venice, Italy, you know, it's Italy, What do you do it's about love."

Russell said his favorite body part on his wife is her leg, while she said everything about him is hers after naming his shoulders and legs. In a different game with LaLa Anthony and Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Ciara played Deal Breakers and revealed Loud chewing and Socks on during sex are not deal-breakers.