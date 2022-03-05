Ciara And Russell Wilson Did What In Venice, Italy?!

Ciara and Russell Wilson played Burning Questions on Ellen's Farewell Show, and the tea they spilled is piping hot! The couple revealed much intimate information, including the craziest place they've ever had sex, and you wouldn't believe the answer. Keep reading to find out more.

Burning Questions

First, Ellen started with the easy questions asking them about their pet names for each other and annoying traits. Russell calls Cici Thickness while she calls him Love, Babe, and Handsome. He joked about her five times a day showers and affinity for eating his food.

The Naughty Questions

Ciara said she loves seeing her husband in a suit and his football uniform while he chose her skin and lingerie moments as his ultimate turn-ons. The couple revealed the craziest place they've ever made love was on a street in Venice. Ciara laughed then justified their action saying in an Italian accent,

"In Venice... Venice, Italy, you know, it's Italy, What do you do it's about love."

Russell said his favorite body part on his wife is her leg, while she said everything about him is hers after naming his shoulders and legs. In a different game with LaLa Anthony and Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Ciara played Deal Breakers and revealed Loud chewing and Socks on during sex are not deal-breakers.

Russell Proposes To Ciara And Begs For One More Baby

Ciara and Russell have three children, including Future Zahir, 7, who she shares with her ex Future. Their biological children are Sienna Princess, 4, and Win Harrison, 19 months, but Russell wants one more if his wife wouldn't give him a football team (just kidding.)

As Ciara filled Ellen's shoes for the day, her husband surprised her with a bouquet of red roses and pink and white flowers wrapped in a green sheet. The Seattle Seahawks Quarterback dropped on one knee and proposed asking her for another baby.

"I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies? I mean it would be perfect. Just one give me one more at least."

Baby No. 4 Soon?

Considering Ciara loves seeing Russell in daddy mode, she replied that it wouldn't be such a bad idea though now's not the right time. Raising her Wilson bunch is like having a family of little comedians. Luckily, they're all developing well, including the last born Win, who's trying to catch up to his older siblings. We'll keep our ears to the ground in case baby showers are looming.

