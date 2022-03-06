Sasha Banks In Swimsuit Shows Off WWE Body

WWE star Sasha Banks has been showing what she's made of - and it's not just muscle. The social media sensation was all sensual vibes in a leafy jungle setting as she posed in a white, one-piece swimsuit on her Instagram before the pandemic, posting a zen shot as she threw out a cryptic caption, impressing her followers big-time.

Banks, followed by 5.3 million, is fresh from a little promo for clothing brand Pretty Little Thing, but there was nothing in the way of real clothes in this pic. Check it out below.

Stuns In Zen Swimsuit Snap

Scroll for the photo. The 30-year-old Chaotic Wrestling face made it all calm as she stood surrounded by large leaves and in sunlight. The usual blue or purple hair was nowhere to be seen as the bombshell modeled a classic and scoop-neck swimsuit - it also definitely afforded a view of her shapely and toned legs, plus a cleavage flash.

The SmackDown star gazed downwards while holding a flower, also rocking her hair naturally cascading down her shoulders.

See More Photos Below

Banks wrote: "The days I use to crave to feel.like.this" as she gained over 195,000 likes. Perhaps more high-profile, and certainly more recent, has been Sasha's attendance at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Zendaya and Tom Holland - Sasha put her own spin on the red carpet appearance, though, going for a hashtag "Sashaverse."

Says Being A Star Is 'Hard'

Banks, regularly seen with fellow pro wrestler Becky Lynch, has opened up on her career and her fame.

"To be a WWE superstar alone is hard, but to be a woman in the game, but to be a brand new mother, wow, she's on a whole different level, a whole different fire is in her eyes because she's not just fighting for herself. She's fighting for her daughter. Her hunger is just up there. I can't wait to fight this new Becky Lynch," she told NY Post in October 2021.

'Booked And Busy'

The fitness queen continued: "I can't be on every Raw and SmackDown, even though I wish I can. I'm a big star outside of the WWE, if you didn't know. So I'm really booked and busy."

As to how booked, it looks like affordable clothing label Pretty Little Thing has something going on with Banks - the rival to Fashion Nova recently announced its collab with Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee.

