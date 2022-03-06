Halle Berry Flaunts Killer Legs In Christian Siriano Minidress

Halle Berry has been flaunting her world-famous legs while in a killer Christian Siriano minidress. The Oscar-winning actress, who continues to turn heads at the age of 55, was all glammed up in the celebrity-adored designer back in late 2021, appearing in a red carpet snap shared to the brand's Instagram and big-time impressing the fans.

Siriano continues to rise as a star favorite, having been worn by the likes of mogul Oprah Winfrey, "Bad Romance" singer Lady Gaga, and British actress Kate Beckinsale. Check out Halle's look below.