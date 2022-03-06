Halle Berry Flaunts Killer Legs In Christian Siriano Minidress

Getty | JOCE/Bauer-Griffin

Geri Green

Halle Berry has been flaunting her world-famous legs while in a killer Christian Siriano minidress. The Oscar-winning actress, who continues to turn heads at the age of 55, was all glammed up in the celebrity-adored designer back in late 2021, appearing in a red carpet snap shared to the brand's Instagram and big-time impressing the fans.

Siriano continues to rise as a star favorite, having been worn by the likes of mogul Oprah Winfrey, "Bad Romance" singer Lady Gaga, and British actress Kate Beckinsale. Check out Halle's look below.

Stuns In Christian Siriano

Scroll for the photo. The Re-Spin founder, showing that her workouts are 100% paying off, killed it as she posed in a crimson-red and v-neck minidress with a sleeveless finish, a thigh-skimming length, plus a dramatic and feminine train. Halle went paneled at the waist, also donning strappy and silver high heels, elongating her famous pins. All smiles, the mom of two wore her hair down in loose waves, looking flawless head to toe.

Halle has been turning heads on social media of late, this as she showcases her fierce bikini body and reminds the 20-somethings they can shove it. The workouts have been at home for the Monster's Ball star over COVID - she told Harper's Bazaar:

"People have been in COVID and wanting to exercise at home, and we're still kind of stuck there, and I think will be here for a little while longer. Working out at home for free, to me, is the perfect solution."

Always Been Fit

Getty | Robert Kamau

The bombshell continued: "I've always been fit, and have always thought about fitness and taking care of my body. It's only changed in terms of how I've been adding to my fitness regimen," adding: "It used to just be working out with weights, and then I got into Pilates, and then I got into yoga, and now I'm into martial arts."

Those Beachfront Workout Photos

Seven days ago, the actress posted with trainer Peter Lee Thomas while stretching herself out in a sideways plank and wearing tight leggings and a tank. Halle was celebrating #FitnessFriday, also promoting her Re-Spin fitness accessories line. Berry has also landed herself a collab with popular activewear brand Sweaty Betty. In this post, she encouraged fans to "get moving with us!"

Halle is followed by 7.6 million on Instagram. Celebrity followers include singer Ariana Grande and cookbook queen Ayesha Curry.

