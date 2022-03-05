Barbie Ferreira has gained fame in recent years for playing Kat Hernandez in the acclaimed HBO series Euphoria. The 25-year-old starlet is a Queens, New York native and has amassed almost 6 million followers on Instagram. She will appear in writer-director Jordan Peele's upcoming thriller Nope, which is set to hit theaters in July 2022. Barbie is in a committed relationship with Elle Puckett, a singer-songwriter who performs with her sister as an acoustic duo called Poema.
Barbie Ferreira Gets Beach Ready In Bikini
Barbie Gets Ready for Summer 2022
Barbie recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a multi-colored halter bikini top, paired with matching bottoms on January 26, 2022, along with the caption 'summercore.' The young actress seems to be more than ready for the dismal days of winter to end in anticipation of the hottest season.
Soaking Up the Sun in a String Bikini
Last March, Barbie took to Instagram to show off her curves in a beige string bikini, posing in what appears to be a backyard. She captioned the post with a simple bumblebee emoji. A descendent of Brazil, Barbie seems to share the country's love of warm weather.
A Birthday Beach Celebration
Barbie rang on her 23rd birthday in December 2019 on the beautiful beaches of Turtle Island in Fiji. The starlet described the island as "paradise" and praised the location on Instagram. She donned a green bikini top with high-waisted black bottoms and sheer shorts with her hair slicked up in a high bun and sunglasses to complete her beachy outfit.
Posing on the Pier in Malibu
In August 2019, Barbie showed off her body while living her self-proclaimed "lana del rey fantasy" on a pier in Malibu. She paired a sparkly bikini top with black shorts, tie-dye socks, and bright orange Adidas sneakers. Barbie is obviously a beach lover who enjoys basking in the sun whenever she gets the chance.
Feeling Cheeky By the Coast
Barbie spent a relaxing 'mini vacation' at the Four Seasons Hotel in Surfside, Florida, located just north of Miami, in July 2019. She posted this shot of her looking over her shoulder in high-waisted yellow swimsuit bottoms adorned with black and red daisies, which she paired with a lime green bikini top and sunglasses. Her room with a view had a balcony overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The actress obviously has a love for the ocean and enjoys chronicling her trips to sunny spots on her Instagram.