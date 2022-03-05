Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary

Last month, the couple celebrated Valentine's Day like most couples and took to their social media to pen sweet messages to themselves. Gisele asked her husband if he liked his gift and proposed growing green earth together. Out of curiosity, we snooped through Tom's Instagram (you can, too) and found the gift.

The couple exchanged trees courtesy of The Nature Conservancy. The goal is to plant a billion trees as soon as possible, and with their Valentine's Day gestures, we can say the plan is well on its way to fruition.