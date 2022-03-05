It's been 13 years since Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen and NFL star quarterback (now retired) Tom Brady tied the nuptial knot - how time flies! The couple shared romantic messages on their Instagram pages promising a lifetime of devotion and love as they continued their love journey.
Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Tom And Gisele Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary
The couple shared the same picture of themselves canoodling on their wedding day on their Instagram pages. While Gisele, 41, kept her caption short and sweet, Tom, 44, spilled his heart out.
"13 years ago, we both said “I do” ….and you have been the best thing that ever happened to my life. I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world and I am blessed to call you my wife. Te amo muito meu amor, happy anniversary @gisele."
Celebrating Valentine's Day
Last month, the couple celebrated Valentine's Day like most couples and took to their social media to pen sweet messages to themselves. Gisele asked her husband if he liked his gift and proposed growing green earth together. Out of curiosity, we snooped through Tom's Instagram (you can, too) and found the gift.
The couple exchanged trees courtesy of The Nature Conservancy. The goal is to plant a billion trees as soon as possible, and with their Valentine's Day gestures, we can say the plan is well on its way to fruition.
Brady Retires From Professional Football
After 22 years in the game, Tom Brady finally retired from playing in the NFL. They wrote lengthy notes on their respective Instagram feeds about their experiences throughout the journey. While Tom spoke of his love for the sport and thanked his family, friends, and teammates for their support through the years, Gisele spoke of her love for her husband and told an anecdote on how she learned about Football to support him.
Tom replied underneath his wife's post saying,
"I couldn’t do it without your love and support! You make everyday of my life brighter and more fun and you challenge me to be my best in every aspect of my life. You are my biggest supporter and I love you more then anything in this world."
Forever Is Only The Beginning
We can say for sure that the Bradys are all about their family. On or off the field, Gisele would always root for her husband the same way he'd always support her. Like Tom said in his retirement post,
"I am grateful to the people that stood with me through every high and low, win and loss, and the memories we created TOGETHER. Memories that won’t ever fade."