Salma Hayek Windswept By Ocean In Gucci

Salma Hayek has been stunning by the ocean and all windswept while rocking a killer Gucci look. The actress, 55, has strong ties to the luxury Italian label. Long before House of Gucci was released in 2021, the MCU star was wearing the brand owned by husband François-Henri Pinault's Kering company.

Definitely going high-end in a July 2021 Instagram share, Salma wowed in flared jeans while on vacation, and it was luxe vibes all-around as she updated from the swanky Cannes French Riviera. Check it out below.