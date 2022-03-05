January Jones knew how to turn heads in a killer sheer dress while celebrating an extraordinary weekend back in late 2021. The 44-year old Mad Men actress and social media favorite thrilled her 1.1 million Instagram followers in a glam share as she shouted out the Emmys in September of last year, opting for a fitted and leggy dress from Dolce & Gabbana.

Jones was all smiles at home in L.A. right before heading out, and she made sure fans got an eyeful of her look and her famous figure. Check it out below.