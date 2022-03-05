January Jones Stuns In Sheer Dress

January Jones knew how to turn heads in a killer sheer dress while celebrating an extraordinary weekend back in late 2021. The 44-year old Mad Men actress and social media favorite thrilled her 1.1 million Instagram followers in a glam share as she shouted out the Emmys in September of last year, opting for a fitted and leggy dress from Dolce & Gabbana.

Jones was all smiles at home in L.A. right before heading out, and she made sure fans got an eyeful of her look and her famous figure. Check it out below.

Stuns In Sheer Dolce & Gabbana Dress

Scroll for the shot. January, rarely seen outside of her designer-filled favorites, posed with one leg slightly forward and on chic wooden floors in her living room. She flaunted a tiny waist in the all-black look, one comprised of a sheer and lace-woven skirt worn over an opaque black pair of shorts - the sizzling number also came with a bustier-style top to match and smart blazer jacket.

Also wearing high-heeled and strappy sandals, the mom of one sent out her best smile, plus a bold red lip for added glam.

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, Jones wrote: "Emmy wknd." A like quickly came in from Legally Blonde actress Selma Blair, with fans leaving over 43,000 likes. "Love the lace," one user replied. Jones had worn luxury Italian label Dolce & Gabbana one month earlier while posing at the D&G show and in a strapless and glittery blue dress - "Happened to wear the perfect wet look for hail and a thunderstorm, an unforgettable magical show @dolcegabbana Grazie Mille 💙," she wrote.

Red Carpet Or Garbage Night?

Shutterstock | 1092671

January may make headlines for her high-end beauty selfies and $$$ clothing, but the star has opened up to reveal it's a balanced approach.

"My hair and makeup people always joke because I'll be all made up and dressed in a gown, and then I'll take out the garbage or make a lap with the Swiffer or turn on the dishwasher. And they're like, 'What are you doing?'" she told Shape.

More Photos Below

Shutterstock | 921176

"And I say, 'Well, I need all these things done. No one else is going to do it.' They said we should do a photoshoot with me in couture taking out the garbage because that embodies the two halves of me right there," she added.

Jones has recently updated to show support for Ukraine amid Russia's February-commenced invasion.

