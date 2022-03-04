Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns Turn Up The PDA In New Photos

Jordyn Woods and her NBA player boo Karl-Anthony Towns turned up the "aww" factor with their latest Instagram posts. The couple who just got back from Valentine's day romantic getaway had to separate again because of work physically. Being an NBA basketballer, Karl, 26, had to travel for a game, but Jordyn, 24, wasn't going to let him leave without a memento of their time together!

His leading lady left a surprise for him in his backpack as she revealed it on her Instagram page, and as expected, Towns found the surprise gift while unpacking and shared the cutesy moment with the world.

Keep reading to find out what it was.