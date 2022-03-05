Carmella In Bikini Complains About The Weather

WWE star Carmella, born Leah Van Dale, has been complaining it isn't quite as sunny as she'd like. The 34-year-old pro wrestler put her killer bikini body on show right on South Beach in a popular Instagram share, one seeing her in a girly and revealing pink two-piece as she soaked up rays, but it wasn't just abs and curves as the blonde reminded fans she likes it hot.

The December 2020 photo came with the Massachusetts native appearing in throwback mode - she was looking back on her Miami time and was kind of bummed out it wasn't as warm where she was.