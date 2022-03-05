Zendaya In Barely-There Tube Top From Vera Wang

Zendaya looked beyond flawless in a custom-made and barely-there tube top and matching skirt from Vera Wang as she attended the CFDA back in November 2021. The 25-year-old actress and singer managed to balance out a revealing yet classy look as she uploaded a dazzling snap to her Instagram - Zendaya was all abs as she posed amid bystanders and made sure eyes were on her.

The girlfriend to Spider-Man star Tom Holland opted for classic and celebrity-adored designer Vera Wang - ahead, see her Council of Fashion Designers of America ensemble.