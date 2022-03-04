SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Backed By Conservative Group

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced in January that he would be stepping down from his position, setting the stage for President Joe Biden to nominate his replacement.

Biden, who vowed to appoint a Black woman to the court during the 2020 presidential election, formally nominated Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson as Breyer's replacement.

Democrats have a one-vote advantage in the Senate, though a bitter partisan fight still seems inevitable. However, some conservatives are expressing support for Jackson.