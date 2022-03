In a statement released Friday, Biden argued that the February jobs report from the Labor Department proves the U.S. can tackle inflation

.

As reported by The Hill, America added 678,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.8 percent in February.

Economists expected the U.S. to add roughly 400,000 jobs, so the news came as a surprise.

According to Biden, this shows just how resilient and strong the American economy is.