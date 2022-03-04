NBA Rumors: Tobias Harris To LA, Russell Westbrook To Philly In Proposed Sixers-Lakers Blockbuster Trade

One of the potential trade partners for the Lakers in the deal involving Westbrook is the Philadelphia 76ers. In a recent discussion with Steve Bulpett, Sean Deveney of Heavy proposed a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick to the Sixers in exchange for veteran power forward Tobias Harris.

“If you’re the Lakers, you could do Russell Westbrook, right?” Deveney asked. “You could do Russell Westbrook for Tobias Harris, and that would make for some interesting times for the reporters of Philadelphia. You do Westbrook, throw in that 2027 first-round pick and you get back Tobias Harris—you’re out of the Westbrook woods at least.”