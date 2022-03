The Philadelphia 76ers are now officially 3-0 with James Harden on the lineup. And, while thinking that they'll win every game with him is unsustainable, you have to love what you're seeing if you're a Sixers fan.

Doc Rivers' squad came back from a significant deficit to beat the New York Knicks in Harden's first home win. It was one of the biggest games of the season at Wells Fargo Center, with Meek Mill and "M. Night" Shyamalan in attendance.