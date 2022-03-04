Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title unification match at WrestleMania 38.
Roman Reigns' Betting Odds For WrestleMania 38 Revealed
Roman Reigns Favored To Defeat Brock Lesnar
The latest betting odds for WrestleMania 38 favor Roman Reigns to defeat Brock Lesnar. However, the odds are pretty close and could fluctuate between now and the big event in Dallas, Texas.
Currently, Reigns is listed as a -175 favorite to win the match and become the first undisputed champion WWE has had since 2016. Lesnar vs. Reigns has the closest odds of all the matches with betting odds listed for WrestleMania. Rumor is, there will be more Lesnar vs. Reigns matches to take place after WrestleMania, so it's hard to get a handle on who is going to win their match on April 3rd.
Ronda Rousey Favored To Defeat Charlotte Flair
Ronda Rousey is a big favorite heading into WrestleMania 38. She is scheduled to challenge Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship. Currently, betting odds have Rousey listed as a -400 to win.
The odds of Flair retaining might be greater than some believe, however. A lot could happen at WrestleMania, including someone interfering with allowing Flair to gain the victory. WWE often likes to have its biggest babyfaces win at WrestleMania, but not always.
Bianca Belair Favored To Beat Becky Lynch
This one might be considered a little surprising to some. Bianca Belair is one of WWE's hottest stars, and having her defeat Lynch would take her story full circle dating back to SummerSlam when Lynch beat her in just seconds. Currently, Belair is listed as a -270 favorite to pick up the win at WrestleMania. One thing to consider here, however, is that Becky Lynch is likely to face Ronda Rousey in the main event of next year's WrestleMania. Is WWE really going to have her lose before headlining what they hope will be the biggest WrestleMania of all time in Los Angeles?
The Miz and Logan Paul Favored To Beat The Mysterios
Logan Paul will make his WrestleMania debut when he teams with The Miz to take on Dominik and Rey Mysterio on April 2nd. According to the oddsmakers, they are -200 favorites to win the match. One line of thinking here is that a big star like Paul would only agree to come in if he will be booked to win the match. On the other hand, The Miz could be the one to get pinned instead of Paul, so a loss wouldn't hurt him so bad.
In general, WWE likes to keep celebrities happy, so perhaps Miz and Paul really will walk out of Mania with a win.
WrestleMania 38 Lineup
Below is the current lineup for WrestleMania 38.
The Miz & Logan Paul vs. The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio)
AJ Styles vs. Edge
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
More matches are to be announced.