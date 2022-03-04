Roman Reigns' Betting Odds For WrestleMania 38 Revealed

The latest betting odds for WrestleMania 38 favor Roman Reigns to defeat Brock Lesnar. However, the odds are pretty close and could fluctuate between now and the big event in Dallas, Texas.

Currently, Reigns is listed as a -175 favorite to win the match and become the first undisputed champion WWE has had since 2016. Lesnar vs. Reigns has the closest odds of all the matches with betting odds listed for WrestleMania. Rumor is, there will be more Lesnar vs. Reigns matches to take place after WrestleMania, so it's hard to get a handle on who is going to win their match on April 3rd.

