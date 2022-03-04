Roman Reigns' Betting Odds For WrestleMania 38 Revealed

Shutterstock | 564025

Sports
Chris Woolridge

Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title unification match at WrestleMania 38.

The Latest

Kaia Gerber Grateful For Opening For Prada

NBA Rumors: Tobias Harris To LA, Russell Westbrook To Philly In Proposed Sixers-Lakers Blockbuster Trade

SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Backed By Conservative Group

Joe Biden Says February Jobs Report Shows US Can Tackle Inflation

Lindsey Graham Calls For Assassination Of Vladimir Putin Amid Ukraine Invasion

Roman Reigns Favored To Defeat Brock Lesnar

Wikimedia | Stemoc

The latest betting odds for WrestleMania 38 favor Roman Reigns to defeat Brock Lesnar. However, the odds are pretty close and could fluctuate between now and the big event in Dallas, Texas.

Currently, Reigns is listed as a -175 favorite to win the match and become the first undisputed champion WWE has had since 2016. Lesnar vs. Reigns has the closest odds of all the matches with betting odds listed for WrestleMania. Rumor is, there will be more Lesnar vs. Reigns matches to take place after WrestleMania, so it's hard to get a handle on who is going to win their match on April 3rd.

Scroll down to reveal more betting odds for WrestleMania 38.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Send Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga & Jordan Poole To Lakers For LeBron James

By JB Baruelo

Ronda Rousey Favored To Defeat Charlotte Flair

Getty | Steve Granitz

Ronda Rousey is a big favorite heading into WrestleMania 38. She is scheduled to challenge Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship. Currently, betting odds have Rousey listed as a -400 to win.

The odds of Flair retaining might be greater than some believe, however. A lot could happen at WrestleMania, including someone interfering with allowing Flair to gain the victory. WWE often likes to have its biggest babyfaces win at WrestleMania, but not always.

Another big match at WrestleMania this year will be Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair. Scroll down to reveal the betting odds for that bout.

Erin Andrews Reveals Her Preferred Destination For Aaron Rodgers

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire LeBron James For Trade Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins

Bianca Belair Favored To Beat Becky Lynch

Wikimedia | Oscar the WWE Nexus Shirt Guy

This one might be considered a little surprising to some. Bianca Belair is one of WWE's hottest stars, and having her defeat Lynch would take her story full circle dating back to SummerSlam when Lynch beat her in just seconds. Currently, Belair is listed as a -270 favorite to pick up the win at WrestleMania. One thing to consider here, however, is that Becky Lynch is likely to face Ronda Rousey in the main event of next year's WrestleMania. Is WWE really going to have her lose before headlining what they hope will be the biggest WrestleMania of all time in Los Angeles?

The other match with betting odds released features Logan Paul teaming with the Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Scroll down to reveal the odds for that match.

The Miz and Logan Paul Favored To Beat The Mysterios

Shutterstock | 564025

Logan Paul will make his WrestleMania debut when he teams with The Miz to take on Dominik and Rey Mysterio on April 2nd. According to the oddsmakers, they are -200 favorites to win the match. One line of thinking here is that a big star like Paul would only agree to come in if he will be booked to win the match. On the other hand, The Miz could be the one to get pinned instead of Paul, so a loss wouldn't hurt him so bad.

In general, WWE likes to keep celebrities happy, so perhaps Miz and Paul really will walk out of Mania with a win.

Scroll down to reveal the full lineup for WrestleMania 38.

WrestleMania 38 Lineup

Wikimedia | FlickrWarrior

Below is the current lineup for WrestleMania 38.

WrestleMania Saturday:

Smackdown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

The Miz & Logan Paul vs. The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio)

AJ Styles vs. Edge

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Queen Zelina & Carmella vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WrestleMania Sunday:

WWE vs. Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

More matches are to be announced.

Read Next

Must Read

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

Mikaela Shiffrin And Chloe Kim Share Their Go-To Meals

Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Miu Miu Bra Dress

Model And Surfer Anastasia Ashley Flaunts Toned Figure In Bikini Snapshot

Nastia Liukin Criticized In Upside-Down Splits

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.