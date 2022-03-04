Thylane Blondeau In Skimpy Miu Miu Shows Off Body

Thylane Blondeau, the world's "Most Beautiful" girl, has been stunning in street snaps while rocking head-to-toe Miu Miu. The 20-year-old French model and social media sensation made fall 2021 headlines as the sister brand to Prada invited her to its Fashion Show - Blondeau was quick to update her Instagram with snaps from the event, stunning her army of followers, who stormed her with compliments.

Miu Miu, recently donned by actress Amanda Seyfried, outfitted Thylane in a skimpy crop top and faux leather pants look, and it was high-waisted energy as the No Smile founder posed for the camera.

Stuns In Miu Miu Look

Scroll for the photos. Miu Miu isn't the only Italian brand Thylane has links to. The Paris-based star posed for Fendi's #Peekaboo bag campaign last year, joining the likes of model Olivia Culpo and actress Ruby Rose.

Photos showed Thylane outside Miu Miu's event and flaunting her rock-hard abs while in a sport and white-piped crop top in black. The Cacharel ambassador paired her lightweight bralette with a shiny and cute pair of black pants - she posed with a dark and wooly black jacket worn right off the shoulder, plus her hair scraped back for a clean finish.

Thylane also donned strappy black sandals, plus a statement and logo Miu Miu bag in white. She was caught by the cameras right on the streets, also posting similar snaps to her Instagram. Fans saw her plump pout and high cheekbones, with a caption reading:

"Thank you for having me @miumiu beautiful show like always u killed it !!!" The photos came just after the big Fendi shout-out, where Thylane said: "Ladies and gentlemen let me present you my new favorite bag 😍 @fendi #fendipeekaboo."

Lands Etam Underwear Gig

The brands are seemingly waiting in line for the chance to work with Blondeau, who has also fronted 1982-founded sweatpants brand Sweetpants. Last year, she got snapped up by lingerie brand Etam, where runway snaps of her in feather undies came captioned:

"Wowwww. Thank you so much @etam for having me walking this incredible show !!! Had so much fun . Thank you @sagliogeraldine @cococasting forever gratefulThank u everyone for ur sweet messages."

Celebrities Following Her

Thylane now boasts 5 million followers on Instagram. Her account is getting noticed by Hollywood faces - following Blondeau are Bravo star Lisa Rinna and her daughter Amelia Hamlin, actress Bella Thorne, plus Stassi Schroeder.

