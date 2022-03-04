Thylane Blondeau In Skimpy Miu Miu Shows Off Body

Thylane Blondeau, the world's "Most Beautiful" girl, has been stunning in street snaps while rocking head-to-toe Miu Miu. The 20-year-old French model and social media sensation made fall 2021 headlines as the sister brand to Prada invited her to its Fashion Show - Blondeau was quick to update her Instagram with snaps from the event, stunning her army of followers, who stormed her with compliments.

Miu Miu, recently donned by actress Amanda Seyfried, outfitted Thylane in a skimpy crop top and faux leather pants look, and it was high-waisted energy as the No Smile founder posed for the camera.